Escape The Backrooms mic not working: Possible fixes and reasons

Escape The Backrooms has started gaining a lot of traction after its v1.0 release. For those who don’t know, it’s a co-op horror game where players explore various abandoned hallways and solve puzzles while avoiding terrifying creatures. Communication plays a huge role in this game, and having your mic stop working could make the experience a bit difficult. Many players seem to have issues where their microphone isn't working while playing the game.

On that note, here are some potential reasons and ways to fix your mic in Escape The Backrooms.

How to potentially fix the microphone issue in Escape The Backrooms

There are a few common reasons why your mic might not be working while playing this game, ranging from the game being unable to detect the correct audio input device to probably your antivirus or Windows blocking access. Outdated audio drivers or incorrect Steam voice settings can also cause problems. Here are some possible ways to fix it:

Adjust your system sound settings

Select your primary input device (Image via SK Gaming || Microsoft)

Another effective way of fixing the mic is by assigning the specific microphone to the game instead of the default input. Here's how to do it:

Launch the game and minimize it.

and minimize it. Press the Windows key and search for Sound Settings .

. Scroll down and click on the App volume and device preferences option.

option. Search for Escape the Backrooms .

. Change the Default option to the exact microphone that you use.

Allow microphone access and check antivirus

Microphone Privacy Settings (Image via SK Gaming || Microsoft)

In some cases, your antivirus or Windows privacy settings may block Escape The Backrooms from using the microphone. If you are using an antivirus or anti-malware software, add the game to its exception list.

Moreover, here are the steps to allow the game in the Windows Privacy Settings:

Press the Windows key and search for the Microphone Privacy Settings .

. Scroll down until you find Escape the Backrooms and turn on the access.

and the access. If you are unable to find it, it means that the game is not affected by the Privacy Settings.

Restore default settings in-game

Before trying to change your system settings, try restoring your in-game settings to default. This resets all voice and device preferences, and could help the game automatically detect your microphone again. Another common fix is to press the V key while playing, as it toggles your mic on or off in the game.

These are some of the most effective ways to potentially fix the microphone in the game.

