All Escape From Duckov difficulty settings explored

Understanding all Escape From Duckov difficulty settings is essential before starting a playthrough. This single-player PVE shooter has gained popularity among the community, offering a new challenge as players enter a battleground overrun by ducks. Choosing a difficulty level can significantly change the gameplay experience, as the game can become much more difficult when moving from casual to higher difficulties.
This article brings a brief guide, covering all the available Escape From Duckov difficulty settings.
All Escape From Duckov difficulty settings explained
All the Escape From Duckov difficulty settings are a list of options that players can use to increase or decrease the challenge level of the gameplay. Like every extraction shooter, players start with limited supplies and are dependent on their skill to fight and survive.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Each level of difficulty adds a new layer of complexity to the game. Players must choose this wisely, depending on the kind of experience they are looking forward to in their playthrough. This setting can be changed by selecting a new game from the main menu; however, this will be a new save, and the progress from other difficulties will not carry over.
Here are all the difficulty settings in Escape From Duckov:
Scavenge
This is the easiest Escape From Duckov difficulty, tailored for players who are new to the looter-shooter survival genre. This is for gamers whose primary focus is on exploration and looting and who want to avoid excessive combat elements. In this difficulty, enemies are short of 40% health and will deal 40% less damage.
Also read: Will 2XKO be available on PS5, Xbox, and Switch?
Relaxed
The Relaxed difficulty takes it up a notch, where players will face a bit more challenge but enough to drastically alter the gameplay. In this mode, the enemies will deal 60% damage but will have the standard 40% HP.
Also read:Can you play Escape from Duckov on Steam Deck?
Balanced
The Balanced option is curated for gamers who have previously engaged with looter-shooter or survival games. Experienced players who are new to Escape From Duckov should give this mode a try. In this setting, the enemies deal 80% damage and have 80% HP.
Survival
The Survival option is where things start to change, as now the enemies hit harder while also taking more time to kill. The opponents attack players with full power, creating a proper survival environment. In this option, the enemies deal a whopping 100% damage, and if players die, they lose all their gear.
Also read: Video of Twitch CEO seemingly “slamming a woman” at TwitchCon resurfaces
Extreme
This is the final boss of all difficulties in Escape From Duckov, perfect for hardcore players who want an experience similar to the Souls-like game. One wrong move and players can lose all of their loot as enemies are buffed with the permadeath perk. In this mode, the enemies deal a staggering 150% damage.
Escape From Duckov also has additional options like Rage and Custom. The Rage difficulty is locked as of the V1.0.26 update, but it is expected to be a level above the available options. The Custom mode, on the other hand, allows players to change some aspects of the game according to their will, allowing for a more personalized experience.
Also read: All Escape From Duckov customization options explored
That covers our overview for Escape From Duckov difficulty settings. For more guides and content regarding games and more, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.
Check out these articles:
- 2XKO "Keeps Crashing" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more
- Is Forza Horizon 6 coming to PlayStation 5?
- ARC Raiders Snitch explained
- DeepSeek Janus Pro: Everything to know about the new AI model
- Nintendo Switch 2 battery draining fast? Try these 2 official fixes from Nintendo
- Rainbow Six Siege X "crashing on PC" error: Possible fixes and reasons
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.