All Escape From Duckov customization options explored

By Rishi Pallav
Published Oct 20, 2025 11:41 GMT
Listing all Escape From Duckov customization options (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || bilibili)

The number of customization options in Escape From Duckov is surprisingly large and detailed for a top-down looter-shooter that takes place in a world filled with ducks. Before you begin searching through the chaotic streets of Duckov for supplies, you have the opportunity to create your own duck character completely from the very beginning, starting with the specific color of its feathers and even the particular curve and shape of its beak.

Here is everything you can modify and customize in the game's character creation tool, covering every part of the duck, from its feathers all the way down to its claws.

All customization options in Escape From Duckov

After finishing the tutorial in Escape From Duckov, you’ll unlock your hideout with a basin inside. Stand near it and press F to Customize Face to open the full customization menu. You can also share or import appearance data by copy-pasting.

The customization options from Escape From Duckov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || bilibili)
Here’s a full look at every category you can customize in Escape From Duckov and how each one lets you shape your duck’s personality:

Head

  • Feather color
  • Head size
  • Head height
  • Head shape

Eyes

  • Eyes
  • Eyes type
  • Eye color
  • Eye spacing
  • Eye height
  • Eye size
  • Eye rotation

Eyebrows

  • Eyebrow type
  • Eyebrow color
  • Eyebrow spacing
  • Eyebrow height
  • Eyebrow size
  • Eyebrow rotation

Crest

  • Crest style
  • Crest color

Beak

  • Beak type
  • Beak color
  • Beak size
  • Beak height
  • Beak offset
  • Beak rotation

Wings

  • Wing type
  • Wing color
  • Wing size

Tail

  • Tail type
  • Tail color
  • Tail size

Claw

  • Claw type
  • Claw size

That wraps up everything on the customization options in Escape From Duckov. For more guides and content regarding games and more, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

bell-icon Manage notifications