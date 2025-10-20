All Escape From Duckov customization options explored

The number of customization options in Escape From Duckov is surprisingly large and detailed for a top-down looter-shooter that takes place in a world filled with ducks. Before you begin searching through the chaotic streets of Duckov for supplies, you have the opportunity to create your own duck character completely from the very beginning, starting with the specific color of its feathers and even the particular curve and shape of its beak.

Here is everything you can modify and customize in the game's character creation tool, covering every part of the duck, from its feathers all the way down to its claws.

All customization options in Escape From Duckov

After finishing the tutorial in Escape From Duckov, you’ll unlock your hideout with a basin inside. Stand near it and press F to Customize Face to open the full customization menu. You can also share or import appearance data by copy-pasting.

The customization options from Escape From Duckov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || bilibili)

Here’s a full look at every category you can customize in Escape From Duckov and how each one lets you shape your duck’s personality:

Head

Feather color

Head size

Head height

Head shape

Eyes

Eyes

Eyes type

Eye color

Eye spacing

Eye height

Eye size

Eye rotation

Eyebrows

Eyebrow type

Eyebrow color

Eyebrow spacing

Eyebrow height

Eyebrow size

Eyebrow rotation

Crest

Crest style

Crest color

Beak

Beak type

Beak color

Beak size

Beak height

Beak offset

Beak rotation

Wings

Wing type

Wing color

Wing size

Tail

Tail type

Tail color

Tail size

Claw

Claw type

Claw size

That wraps up everything on the customization options in Escape From Duckov. For more guides and content regarding games and more, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

