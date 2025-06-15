Nintendo Switch 2 battery draining fast? Try these 2 official fixes from Nintendo

Although a huge upgrade over the original Switch in every other aspect, Nintendo Switch 2 does not feature a good battery backup at the moment. Granted, Switch 2 has already shattered all records within a few days of its release, but proud owners of this shiny new console are struggling with a poor battery backup. Fortunately, Nintendo recently addressed the issue and revealed two fixes that can help you get a better backup.

These fixes were revealed by Nintendo on their official website and should be the first thing you do after unboxing your Switch 2.

Nintendo shares quick tips to boost Switch 2 battery life

Nintendo Switch 2 is packed with a powerful chip, but the poor battery backup takes away from all the fun that a good handheld generally offers. To be fair, most consoles face some issue or another at launch, and this issue will most likely get resolved with future software updates.

At the moment, however, here are two methods you can try to enjoy a better battery backup on your Switch 2.

The console's battery might take a while to reach normal backup level (Image via Nintendo)

1) Navigate to the Recovery Mode

Mentioned below is the exact step-by-step guide to enter Recovery Mode:

Confirm that you're using an adequately powerful AC adapter to charge your console.

Confirm that your console has the latest system update.

Power off the console.

Press and hold down the volume up (+) and volume down (-) buttons; press the POWER Button once to turn the system on.

once to turn the system on. Keep holding down the volume buttons until the menu for Recovery Mode appears. Navigating to this menu should reset the battery level meter.

Power off the console again by pressing and holding the POWER Button until it turns off.

until it turns off. Power the console back on and monitor the situation.

2) Fixing incorrect battery percentage display

Ensure the console has the latest system update.

Set all three Auto-Sleep mode settings to Never .

. Connect the AC adapter directly to the console.

Allow the console to charge until the battery is 100% fully charged, or until the console has been charging for at least three hours.

Leave the console alone and connected to the AC adapter for an additional hour.

Once an hour has passed, disconnect the AC adapter from the console and allow the console to display the HOME Menu for approximately three to four hours. (The remaining battery life must be depleted as much as possible.)

After the battery charge is almost depleted, power off the console and leave it alone for at least 30 minutes.

Repeat steps 3 through 6 several times. The battery charge indicator will improve gradually by repeating this process several times.

