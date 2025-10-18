The ARC Raiders Snitch machine can be found hovering in the air and scanning the ground. It won't directly attack you, but if spotted, the Snitch will call in reinforcements, and you'll be forced into a fight with the vicious ARC machines. Snitches are likely the most visibly common threats you will encounter in-game.

Ad

This article will delve into the details of how the ARC Raiders Snitch machines work and how you can deal with them in-game.

ARC Raiders Snitch explained: How they work

Fighting drone-type enemies in ARC Raiders is common (Image via Embark Studios)

The Snitch is named after its purpose of finding you and alerting the enemies. In this case, the enemies are the notorious ARC Machines. Snitches will be hovering and scanning the grounds from the sky in many areas. As a consequence, they are common and rather easy to spot.

Ad

Trending

These machines are essentially ARC's very own police helicopters looking for a runaway suspect. However, instead of suspects, the ARC Raiders Snitch is designed to find any raider on the Topside.

It will scan the ground with its searchlights, which indicate its scanning range. Ensure you are at a safe distance from the Snitch and its light. If you are spotted, it will alert the ARC machines, prompting an almost immediate assault in your location.

Ad

Once the Snitch alerts the ARC machines, either a wasp, a hornet, or both will spawn in your location.

Also read: Does ARC Raiders have FPS mode?

Destroy the Snitch or deal with the aftermath

Your best options are to avoid the Snitch's range completely or shoot it down from a safe distance. They are unarmed and unarmored drones flying in the sky, not too high overhead.

Ad

Take cover from a safe distance and shoot it down. The machine cannot find you based on the location you fired the rounds from. However, ensure you are covered and protected. Once you shoot it down, you can move forward and complete your quest in ARC Raiders.

However, if you get spotted by an ARC Raiders Snitch drone, your plans will have to change, as a Wasp or Hornet will drop in in most cases. This will be a perilous situation if you have to deal with them together. Wasps will aim a yellow laser at you and turn red in a moment before spraying you down with bullets.

Ad

Hornets, on the other hand, will take a short wind-up time and shoot you with a stun round. They are both drones, similar to the ARC Raiders Snitch machine. However, they are bigger and more resilient. Therefore, shooting them down will be more difficult.

If they get alerted, find plenty of cover, and take down the Wasp first by isolating it. Then deal with the Hornet. This way, you can be more efficient and lose less HP and time.

Ad

Read more ARC Raiders-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.