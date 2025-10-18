All Keys in ARC Raiders Dam Battlegrounds and what they unlock

Just like any other extraction shooter, keys in ARC Raiders Dam Battlegrounds will open the high-tier locked loot rooms present around the map. The ARC Raiders Server Slam event is currently live, where developers are stress-testing the online servers before the title goes live on October 30, 2025. As such, all players have been given three days of free access to the game.

If you are familiar with extraction shooters, then one of your key loot targets will be the locked high-tier loot rooms that can only be opened by using specific keys. Or you might want to get your hands on keys for a quick Raider Hatch extraction.

This article will list all the available keys in ARC Raiders Dam Battleground and which rooms they unlock.

What are all the keys in ARC Raiders Dam Battleground, and what do they unlock?

In the ARC Raiders Server Slam, only the Dam Battleground map is currently available to everyone for this playtest. The Dam Battleground contains four keys that open loot rooms spread across the map.

Map of the Dam Battleground in ARC Raiders (Image via Embark Studios)

Alongside that, you can also get your hands on the highly valuable Raiders Hatch key, which will allow you to quickly extract from the map using the Raider Hatches, in case you come across a very high-tier loot item.

If you are not planning to use these keys, you can also sell them in-game vendor for a modest 100 Cred value. But do keep in mind that the Raider Hatch key is a lot more expensive, and it is recommended that you keep it on hand, as it will be a very useful escape item during certain loot runs.

Dam Testing Annex Key room in ARC Raiders (Image via Embark Studios)

Here are all the keys in ARC Raiders Dam Battleground, alongside the rooms or doors that they unlock:

Keys What does it unlock? Vendor sell price Raider Hatch Key Unlocks a Raider hatch which spawns around the map, and can be used for quick extraction 1000 Creds Dam Staff Room Key Unlocks a room inside the Research and Administration building on the Dam Battleground 100 Creds Dam Surveillance Key Unlocks a room inside the Water Treatment Control building in the Dam Battleground 100 Creds Dam Control Center Tower Key Unlocks a door to the Control Center Tower in the Dam Battleground 100 Creds Dam Testing Annex Key Unlocks two different doors in the Testing Annex in the Dam Battleground 100 Creds

Do keep in mind that the locations of these loot rooms are medium to high threat zones and will have lots of powerful ARC robots that will be guarding the area. Alongside the bots, you will also have to keep a lookout for enemy ARC Raiders that will most likely camp around these places to ambush you and take away your hard-earned loot.

As such, it is recommended that you prepare properly if you are planning on opening locked loot rooms during a raid. Equip high-level gears and, if possible, bring along friends for such loot runs.

This covers everything we have on all keys in ARC Raiders Dam Battlegrounds. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest news and guides on ARC Raiders.

