How to complete ARC Raiders A Bad Feeling quest

ARC Raiders A Bad Feeling is one of the quests that you need to tackle within the title. In this mission, you are tasked with finding and searching for ARC Probes or ARC Couriers. You have to scavenge them and go through them to complete the mission.
In this mission, we will provide you with a detailed guide to help you complete the ARC Raiders A Bad Feeling quest. Read below to know more.
ARC Raiders A Bad Feeling quest guide
Objective overview
As stated above, this mission requires you to traverse through the map and locate ARC Probes or ARC Couriers. Though your task is relatively simple, it does require some patience to find these entities and then scour through them to complete the mission.
Here's a step-by-step guide to help you complete the quest:
1) Locating the ARC Probe/ ARC Courier
ARC Probe
The ARC Probe will not be marked on your map. It is generally scattered around different locations in the game. One of the hotspots where it has popped up is the Hydroponic Dome Complex.
The ARC Probe emits a mild pinging sound when you are near its vicinity. We urge you to explore the map and keep your ears tuned for a slight ping in the background. Once you find one, it will pop up as a radar icon on the map.
ARC Courier
The ARC Courier is identifiable by its wasp-like design. In our opinion, it is far easier to find them scattered across the map than to locate the ARC Probe in-game.
2) Breaching the Probe/Courier
Once you have found either the ARC Probe or the ARC Courier, you need to breach the entity. Go up close, and press and hold your interact button ('E' by default) to breach it.
3) Loot its contents
Once you've breached the entity, you can now stash all the loot that you find. Upon doing so, you will have successfully completed the ARC Raiders A Bad Feeling quest. Cash in at your home base to reap all the rewards.
That's everything that you need to know about completing the ARC Raiders A Bad Feeling quest.
