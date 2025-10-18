Will ARC Raiders Server Slam progress carry over to launch?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 18, 2025 11:43 GMT
ARC Raiders Server Slam progression explored (Image via Embark Studios)
ARC Raiders Server Slam progression explored (Image via Embark Studios)

The ARC Raiders Server Slam is live and quickly becoming one of the most talked-about playtests of the year. The extraction shooter has already peaked at nearly 190,000 concurrent players on Steam, and it also is one of the most wishlisted games on the platform. With all the excitement surrounding the game, many players seem to spend hours in the playtest, and naturally, they might be wondering if their Server Slam progress will carry over when the full game launches on October 30, 2025.

Unfortunately, the answer is no, the progress made during this playtest won't carry over to the main game, but there's still a free reward for those who take part. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the ARC Raiders Server Slam progression and reward.

Will ARC Raiders Server Slam progress carry over to launch?

According to the official ARC Raiders blog, progress made during the Server Slam will not transfer to the full release. This playtest is meant for players to experience the pre-launch build one last time before to provide valuable feedback, not to keep permanent progress. Moreover, for those who don't know, Server Slam only has limited content to explore.

The good news is that participants won’t walk away empty-handed. Anyone who joins the playtest will receive an exclusive Server Slam backpack at the launch of the full game.

The event is free and available across all supported platforms, including Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Do note that you must create an Embark ID and confirm your email address to claim the exclusive backpack reward. Moreover, you must be 16 years or older to participate in the playtest.

That's everything you need to know about the ARC Raiders Server Slam progression and reward. This event is a great opportunity to get familiar with the game for free. The Server Slam playtest ends on October 19, 2025.

Edited by Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
bell-icon Manage notifications