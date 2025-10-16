Should you wait for PS6 or buy the PS5 in 2025?

The PS5 is approaching its fifth year since release, and gamers are facing a dilemma whether to get the current-generation console or hold out for the PS6. The PS5 has had a solid run and still continues to receive software support and exclusive titles. However, moving into 2025, rumors about the PlayStation 6 are beginning to surface, making many gamers wonder if it’s really worth buying a PS5 now.

This decision ultimately depends on what kind of gamer you are, your budget, and how urgently you want access to the latest gaming experiences. Let's delve into the topic further below.

Is the PS5 still worth buying in 2025?

The PlayStation 5 is still a solid gaming console in 2025 (Image via Sony)

Despite being a few years old, the PS5 remains a capable console that can handle most modern AAA releases with decent performance. The library is also at its best right now, with titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Ghost of Yotei, along with more highly anticipated releases on the way, such as GTA VI, Resident Evil 9, and potentially The Elder Scrolls 6. While a large number of these are available on PC, many of them still remain exclusive to the PlayStation.

The pricing situation, however, isn’t quite as good as it once was. Earlier, digital storefronts like Best Buy and Amazon regularly listed discounts and bundle deals, which are now less frequent after Sony’s recent price adjustment that raised the prices of all PS5s by $50. The PlayStation 5 Pro, meanwhile, still sits at the high end of the pricing spectrum but delivers a very noticeable performance upgrade.

However, there are reasons why the PlayStation 5 might not be the best purchase in 2025. Firstly, while the hardware is still capable, it no longer represents the cutting edge of technology.

Many new AAA titles struggle to run at higher resolutions without resorting to Performance mode, resulting in weaker performance in Quality or Ray Tracing modes. Secondly, with the PS6 expected within the next two-to-three years, some buyers may hesitate to invest in a console so late in its life cycle, as it may not be the most future-proof option out there.

Overall, the PlayStation 5 remains a solid choice for gaming in 2025, though it may not be the top performer in terms of graphics and features. For those who want a more powerful console, the PS5 Pro is the better alternative. It features a significantly faster GPU and offers improved graphical performance, making it the better choice in the current generation.

Also read: PS6 leaks: specs, expected release date, and more

Will the PS6 be worth the wait?

The hype around the PlayStation 6 is growing, but the real question lies in whether it's worth waiting for. There is no confirmed release date for the PS6 yet, though speculated launch windows point to sometime around mid-2027 or 2028. This means a potentially long waiting period for a console that hasn't even been formally announced yet.

While the current PlayStation generation offers better performance and quality than Xbox’s current consoles, the base model is still far from the performance seen on high-end PCs.

While the official details are yet to be released, leaks suggest that the PS6 could potentially have a Zen 6 CPU paired with an RDNA 5 GPU, making it incredibly more powerful than the current-gen PlayStation. Therefore, if your priority is the best performance or the newest tech, holding out for the PS6 could be a worthwhile decision.

Final Verdict

For those who care about overall gaming quality, the PlayStation 5 remains an excellent console that’s fully capable of handling upcoming releases for several more years. But if you’re someone who wants cutting-edge performance or dislikes upgrading frequently, skipping the PS5 and waiting for the PS6 could be a better option.

The continued support for the PlayStation 4 demonstrates that games will still run on the PlayStation 5 for many years to come. Therefore, if you want to enjoy current-generation games now, the PS5 is the way to go since the PS6 would still take at least two years to release. Moreover, if your budget allows it, we recommend opting for the PlayStation 5 Pro for an enhanced experience and better future-proofing for upcoming titles.

