All Blue Gate tunnels in ARC Raiders and how to access them

The Blue Gate is a map in ARC Raiders that can be unlocked after a bit of progression and houses an elaborate tunnel system within its heart. The landscape of the map boasts mountains, small settlements, and most importantly, underground passages with unique facilities. To provide a different experience from the open terrain, this network of tunnels features a complex and layered playstyle, where you can utilize the close quarters to your advantage.

This article provides an overview of all the Blue Gate tunnels in ARC Raiders and explains how you can access them.

Note: This article is a work in progress. Parts of it will be updated as more details emerge post-launch.

The Blue Gate map in ARC Raiders: All tunnels and how to access them

Sitting atop the Rust Belt Ridge, The Blue Gate is a high difficulty area that requires players to plan ahead of the run. Once you set your sights on the Confiscation Room, which is filled with loot, you must set up a quick extraction path by using vertical connections to the surface above.

This is because the closed spaces of The Blue Gate tunnels can create a tense atmosphere where dealing with ARCs and other players can get messy.

The Blue Gate map in ARC Raiders (Image via SK Gaming | Embark Studios)

Here is a list of the passageways in The Blue Gate map:

Standard passage

Communication tower passage

Vertical shaft

Confiscation room

1) The Standard Passage

This consists of all the core tunnel networks that connect various sections of The Blue Gate map. Since this is a closed space, ARCs and PvP battles can get really intense here. However, approach with caution. This area is accessible to all Raiders.

2) Communication tower passage

This area is unlocked with the Communication Tower Key. Planning a tunnel-only raid is the best way to capitalize on this area by bringing both the Communication Tower and the Confiscation room key to acquire a ton of loot.

Intro cutscene of ARC Raiders (Image via SK Gaming | Embark Studios)

3) Vertical Shafts

These are the sections that connect the tunnels to the surface. They can lead you in and out of the Blue Gate passages. Utilize them effectively to reposition on your targets, or simply make a quick escape after having acquired your desired loot.

3) Confiscation room

Lastly, the Confiscation Room, a critical point of interest, sits atop the priority list for Raiders that plan to go for a tunnel-only run. Accessing this area requires The Blue Gate Confiscation Room Key.

This concludes our guide on the tunnels of The Blue Gate map in ARC Raiders. More areas and rooms remain undiscovered. Additional details will be added after the game launcher on October 30, 2025.

