Does ARC Raiders have FPS mode?

Arc Raiders is one of the most anticipated extraction shooters of 2025. The game is set to be released on October 30, 2025, and gives players an immersive PvPvE experience. It's a sci-fi game that centers around a post-apocalyptic Earth overrun by lethal machines. Shooting and tactical gameplay are major focuses of the game, and one must be wary of their enemies to survive.

That being said, Arc Raiders is a third-person shooter and does not have a first-person shooter mode. Here's more about it.

Arc Raiders third-person mode explained

Arc Raiders will likely not have an FPS mode in the future (Image via Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders does not feature any first-person shooter modes. The game has been developed around the third-person shooting model. Firstly, it sets the game apart, especially for Embark Studios, which is famously responsible for the FPS title, The Finals. Secondly, transitioning to the first-person pov, even for a game mode, would be incredibly taxing for a game built around the TPS format.

Community members on Steam and Reddit have been asking questions regarding the choice to make the game a third-person game. While some believe it could have been better as an FPS title, others believe that its third-person POV is one of its best features.

Live-service FPS titles are rather popular in the gaming industry. However, Arc Raiders makes its mark by being different and sticking to its design concept. Developers have not openly acknowledged the demands for an FPS game mode, nor have they announced any solid plans to release such a feature in the future.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that a first-person mode is not arriving in the Embark Studios title any time soon.

The futuristic post-apocalyptic title is currently undergoing the Server Slam Open Playtest, where enthusiasts can download and play the game for free between October 17 and 19, 2025. This is an open beta playtest and likely the last one ahead of the game's October 30, 2025, release date.

The game's world comprises four different maps at launch, and players can explore the vast world of the Rust Belt as well as their underground haven, the city of Speranza. The goal is simple: go up to the surface and extract supplies while fighting the constant threat of the ARC machines and other players.

