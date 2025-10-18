ARC Raiders Server Slam end countdown: Date and time for all regions

The ARC Raiders Server Slam has been a huge success so far, drawing hundreds of thousands of players across all platforms. For those who don't know, this is the final free demo that players can try before the full game launches on October 30, 2025. The playtest peaked at nearly 190,000 concurrent players on Steam alone.With the weekend coming to an end, many players might be wondering when this playtest will end. The ARC Raiders Server Slam officially ends on October 19, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time. On that note, here’s the exact end date and time for all major regions.ARC Raiders Server Slam: End date and times for all major regionsThe Server Slam is designed as a final server test to help developers ensure stability and performance across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Once the event concludes, players will need to wait for the full launch on October 30, 2025. The Standard Edition of the game costs $39.99 and is already available for pre-order.Here’s when the ARC Raiders Server Slam ends across all major regions:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 19, 2025, at 8 amMountain Daylight Time (MDT): October 19, 2025, at 9 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): October 19, 2025, at 10 amEastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 19, 2025, at 11 amBritish Summer Time (BST): October 19, 2025, at 4 pmCentral European Summer Time (CEST): October 19, 2025, at 5 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK): October 19, 2025, at 6 pmIndian Standard Time (IST): October 19, 2025, at 8:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST): October 19, 2025, at 11 pmJapan Standard Time (JST): October 20, 2025, at 12 amAustralian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): October 20, 2025, at 2 am.New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): October 20, 2025, at 4 amARC Raiders Server Slam end time live countdownTo make things easier, here’s a live countdown showing exactly how much time remains before the ARC Raiders Server Slam ends:That's everything you need to know about the server test end date and time.Read more related articles here:Will Server Slam progress carry over to launch?How to complete the Off The Radar quest (Field Depot location)Server Slam playtest crosses 150,000 players on Steam within an hour of its releaseServer Slam crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasonsAll Keys in Dam Battlegrounds and what they unlock