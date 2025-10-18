  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • ARC Raiders Server Slam end countdown: Date and time for all regions

ARC Raiders Server Slam end countdown: Date and time for all regions

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 18, 2025 18:50 GMT
ARC Raiders Server Slam ends soon (Image via Embark Studios)
ARC Raiders Server Slam ends soon (Image via Embark Studios)

The ARC Raiders Server Slam has been a huge success so far, drawing hundreds of thousands of players across all platforms. For those who don't know, this is the final free demo that players can try before the full game launches on October 30, 2025. The playtest peaked at nearly 190,000 concurrent players on Steam alone.

Ad

With the weekend coming to an end, many players might be wondering when this playtest will end. The ARC Raiders Server Slam officially ends on October 19, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time. On that note, here’s the exact end date and time for all major regions.

ARC Raiders Server Slam: End date and times for all major regions

The Server Slam is designed as a final server test to help developers ensure stability and performance across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Once the event concludes, players will need to wait for the full launch on October 30, 2025. The Standard Edition of the game costs $39.99 and is already available for pre-order.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Here’s when the ARC Raiders Server Slam ends across all major regions:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 19, 2025, at 8 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): October 19, 2025, at 9 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): October 19, 2025, at 10 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 19, 2025, at 11 am
  • British Summer Time (BST): October 19, 2025, at 4 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): October 19, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 19, 2025, at 6 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): October 19, 2025, at 8:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): October 19, 2025, at 11 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): October 20, 2025, at 12 am
  • Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): October 20, 2025, at 2 am.
  • New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): October 20, 2025, at 4 am
Ad

ARC Raiders Server Slam end time live countdown

To make things easier, here’s a live countdown showing exactly how much time remains before the ARC Raiders Server Slam ends:

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the server test end date and time.

Read more related articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications