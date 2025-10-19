  • home icon
  Video of Twitch CEO seemingly "slamming a woman" at TwitchCon resurfaces

Video of Twitch CEO seemingly “slamming a woman” at TwitchCon resurfaces

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 19, 2025 09:24 GMT
The recent body slamming clip involving Twitch CEO is old (Image via X || @TwitchCon/@dancantstream)
The recent body slamming clip involving Twitch CEO is old (Image via X || @TwitchCon/@dancantstream)

A resurfaced clip involving Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has gone viral, in where he appears to accidentally slam a woman on stage during TwitchCon. While many people seem to assume that the video is from 2025, which has already been full of controversies, the footage is actually over a year old.

The incident reportedly took place in 2024 and is now being shared widely across social media, and many viewers are criticizing the platform's leadership and safety protocols.

Asmongold calls out Twitch after Emiru’s incident amid security concerns at TwitchCon

In a post by @KickClipsLive on X, Asmongold was watching a clip of some viewers freely walking through the TwitchCon 2025 security without proper checks, despite Twitch's official statement claiming that the safety had been significantly improved after Emiru's alleged assault.

While reacting to the clip, someone in chat asked him if he had reached out to Emiru. He confirmed that he did, but chose not to talk about it on stream. He added:

“This is a huge invasion of her privacy. This event happening, her having to even talk about it, Twitch lying about it. They lied in their statement about it.”
According to Twitch's statement, the person involved in the Emiru situation was banned indefinitely from both the platform and any future events. Moreover, the security at meet-and-greet check-in points was increased.

Fans react to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy’s resurfaced clip

The viral video of Dan Clancy has numerous reactions, and many users seem to be unaware that the clip is old and taken out of context. As mentioned before, the clip is from 2024, where he attempted a lighthearted flip similar to one performed the previous year, but the move went wrong, and the woman involved in the act accidently fell.

“I don’t know how Clancy still has a job at this point.” @TheCurtismMKII reacted to the clip
“Twitch is never recovering from this year’s TwitchCon. When is that congressional hearing? lol” @NickProbes commented without context
“TwitchCon seems lit this year for sure. Two incidents in two days. I'd say he dropped the mic but…” @GaidenHeroX joked
“That is NOT how you put a girl on.” @meowrketing disappointingly commented
"If I said what I wanted to say about this man, I would probably get a visit from the local sheriff." @Spartacus15392 stated
With the ongoing Emiru controversy and growing backlash toward Twitch’s handling of safety, this resurfaced clip only adds to the platform’s PR troubles.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
