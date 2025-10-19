Video of Twitch CEO seemingly “slamming a woman” at TwitchCon resurfaces

A resurfaced clip involving Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has gone viral, in where he appears to accidentally slam a woman on stage during TwitchCon. While many people seem to assume that the video is from 2025, which has already been full of controversies, the footage is actually over a year old.The incident reportedly took place in 2024 and is now being shared widely across social media, and many viewers are criticizing the platform's leadership and safety protocols.Asmongold calls out Twitch after Emiru’s incident amid security concerns at TwitchConIn a post by @KickClipsLive on X, Asmongold was watching a clip of some viewers freely walking through the TwitchCon 2025 security without proper checks, despite Twitch's official statement claiming that the safety had been significantly improved after Emiru's alleged assault.While reacting to the clip, someone in chat asked him if he had reached out to Emiru. He confirmed that he did, but chose not to talk about it on stream. He added:“This is a huge invasion of her privacy. This event happening, her having to even talk about it, Twitch lying about it. They lied in their statement about it.”According to Twitch's statement, the person involved in the Emiru situation was banned indefinitely from both the platform and any future events. Moreover, the security at meet-and-greet check-in points was increased.Fans react to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy’s resurfaced clipDan Clancy slams body slams Streamer byu/McScuffin inPaymoneyWubbyThe viral video of Dan Clancy has numerous reactions, and many users seem to be unaware that the clip is old and taken out of context. As mentioned before, the clip is from 2024, where he attempted a lighthearted flip similar to one performed the previous year, but the move went wrong, and the woman involved in the act accidently fell.“I don’t know how Clancy still has a job at this point.” @TheCurtismMKII reacted to the clip“Twitch is never recovering from this year’s TwitchCon. When is that congressional hearing? lol” @NickProbes commented without context“TwitchCon seems lit this year for sure. Two incidents in two days. I'd say he dropped the mic but…” @GaidenHeroX joked“That is NOT how you put a girl on.” @meowrketing disappointingly commented&quot;If I said what I wanted to say about this man, I would probably get a visit from the local sheriff.&quot; @Spartacus15392 statedWith the ongoing Emiru controversy and growing backlash toward Twitch’s handling of safety, this resurfaced clip only adds to the platform’s PR troubles.