  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • What happened to Emiru at TwitchCon 2025? Alleged assault controversy explained

What happened to Emiru at TwitchCon 2025? Alleged assault controversy explained

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 18, 2025 13:06 GMT
TwitchCon 2025 assault controversy explained (Image via X || @TwitchCon &amp; @emiru)
TwitchCon 2025 assault controversy explained (Image via X || @TwitchCon & @emiru)

TwitchCon 2025 has come under fire after a recent incident involving popular streamer Emiru during a fan meet-and-greet. For those wondering, Emiru was allegedly assaulted by an attendee who approached her inappropriately before being quickly removed by security. The clip showing this incident has gone viral on social media platforms, with many fans questioning the safety protocols at the event.

Ad

With concerns over safety growing, Twitch has released an official statement to address the controversy, followed by many popular streamers giving their opinions regarding the situation.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the alleged assault controversy at TwitchCon 2025.

Twitch addresses the Emiru incident at TwitchCon 2025

Twitch released an official statement on X addressing the situation, describing that the behaviour of the individual who allegedly assaulted Emiru was deeply upsetting. They stated that the law enforcement were on site and responded immediately.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

According to the post, the person involved has been banned from Twitch platform and events indefinitely. They also further confirmed that the law enforcement is closely working with Emiru to ensure further safety. To prevent future incidents, they have increased the security at the meet-and-greet check-in point.

Streamers speak out after Emiru TwitchCon 2025 incident

Ad

The clip of the incident has gone viral across social media platforms. Many well-known streamers, including Valkyrae, Asmongold, and Tectone, have reacted to the situation, expressing frustration and concern over creator safety:

"Seeing emiru get assaulted after twitch banned her preferred personal bodyguard from being there to protect her and watching the guy walk away in the clip is incredibly disappointing. Stay safe everybody, nothing but love to you emi" Valkyrae stated on X
Ad
“Safety’s your highest priority? You banned Emiru’s security guard because he did his job 2 years ago. The fault of this rests solely on Twitch and Dan Clancy’s head. What a joke.” TECTONE frustratingly responded on X
“I look forward to discussing the veracity of this statement tomorrow.” Asmongold replied directly to Twitch’s official statement
Ad

While Twitch has addressed the situation with an official statement and increased on-site security, many fans seem to be furious and unconvinced. Asmongold believes that this incident could mark the end of TwitchCon.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications