What happened to Emiru at TwitchCon 2025? Alleged assault controversy explained

TwitchCon 2025 has come under fire after a recent incident involving popular streamer Emiru during a fan meet-and-greet. For those wondering, Emiru was allegedly assaulted by an attendee who approached her inappropriately before being quickly removed by security. The clip showing this incident has gone viral on social media platforms, with many fans questioning the safety protocols at the event. With concerns over safety growing, Twitch has released an official statement to address the controversy, followed by many popular streamers giving their opinions regarding the situation.On that note, here's everything you need to know about the alleged assault controversy at TwitchCon 2025.Twitch addresses the Emiru incident at TwitchCon 2025Twitch released an official statement on X addressing the situation, describing that the behaviour of the individual who allegedly assaulted Emiru was deeply upsetting. They stated that the law enforcement were on site and responded immediately. According to the post, the person involved has been banned from Twitch platform and events indefinitely. They also further confirmed that the law enforcement is closely working with Emiru to ensure further safety. To prevent future incidents, they have increased the security at the meet-and-greet check-in point.Streamers speak out after Emiru TwitchCon 2025 incidentThe clip of the incident has gone viral across social media platforms. Many well-known streamers, including Valkyrae, Asmongold, and Tectone, have reacted to the situation, expressing frustration and concern over creator safety:&quot;Seeing emiru get assaulted after twitch banned her preferred personal bodyguard from being there to protect her and watching the guy walk away in the clip is incredibly disappointing. Stay safe everybody, nothing but love to you emi&quot; Valkyrae stated on X“Safety’s your highest priority? You banned Emiru’s security guard because he did his job 2 years ago. The fault of this rests solely on Twitch and Dan Clancy’s head. What a joke.” TECTONE frustratingly responded on X“I look forward to discussing the veracity of this statement tomorrow.” Asmongold replied directly to Twitch’s official statementWhile Twitch has addressed the situation with an official statement and increased on-site security, many fans seem to be furious and unconvinced. Asmongold believes that this incident could mark the end of TwitchCon.