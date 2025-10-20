Can you play Escape from Duckov on Steam Deck?

Escape from Duckov is a brand new PVE game published by bilibili. It takes players through the classic looter shooter genre, except that everything happens in a duck's world. You play as a duck fighting to survive in a world of other hostile ducks, where extracting loot and building your base are extremely crucial. The game was released for Windows, as well as macOS, in addition to GeForce Now's Cloud Gaming option.

For fans of handheld devices, the good news is that you can play Escape from Duckov on the Steam Deck. However, it may need some tweaking for the best performance. Here's more.

Escape from Duckov on Steam Deck: Getting the best results

Escape from Duckov can be played smoothly on the Steam Deck with some adjustments (Image via bilibili)

Escape from Duckov supports the 1280x800 resolution setting. This means you can easily enjoy the game on the Steam Deck without missing out on any of the visuals whatsoever. Performance issues are somewhat minimized thanks to the resolution support, which is ideal for handheld devices.

The performance issues begin when it comes to the game's FPS. Players can get up to 60 FPS by playing on low or medium graphics settings. This will allow them to witness the game in full detail and enjoy it smoothly. Lower settings will also reduce the screen lag or frame jittering.

Unfortunately, the game does not support controllers, which makes it difficult to maneuver your character or explore the game's environment efficiently. Escape from Duckov was intentionally aimed at PC players as it only supports mouse and keyboard gameplay.

You can still play with your Steam Deck's joystick; however, it may be better to use the default KBM input layout. You can then adjust the sensitivity of your stick and also use the touchpad in conjunction. This may help you aim a bit more comfortably while playing and optimize your game to get better results.

Overall, it is a somewhat difficult game to play comfortably on the Steam Deck. However, it is possible to adapt to its settings and enjoy it with some practice. The game was released on October 16, 2025, and it may take players some time to figure out the best settings for themselves.

