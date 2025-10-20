If you want to know how to get Adrenaline Injector kills in Battlefield 6, you have come to the right place. Battlefield 6 is EA's latest offering, and the large-scale military shooter has several in-game challenges that unlock class-specific gadgets and offer a training path for that class. One such Assault class challenge requires you to get kills while you are under the effect of the Adrenaline Injector.

If you are someone who is struggling to complete this challenge, we have a simple guide for you that will help you complete it easily. Thus, let's take a look at how to get Adrenaline Injector kills in Battlefield 6 easily.

What is the Adrenaline Injector kills challenge in Battlefield 6?

As mentioned above, one particular Assault class-specific challenge, which unlocks the Portable Spawn beacon (QLINK 6), requires you to get 30 kills while you are using the Adrenaline Injector. Adrenaline Injectors increase the health regeneration of your operator. To complete this challenge, you will obviously need to run with the Assault class, since only they have access to the Adrenaline Injectors.

Assault class Adrenaln Injector Kills in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

Then, you will have to hop into a match and wait for the Adrenalin Injectors to get activated. Once the item is ready for usage, activate it and get as many kills as possible while its effect is active. You will have a three-to-four-second window in which the effects will last, and any kills you get after that will not count towards the challenge.

The easiest way to know if the Adrenaline Injector is active or not is by looking at your screen. Once you activate it, your screen will brighten up and everything will look more vibrant. When this visual effect goes away, the effect of Adrenaline Injectors also wears off. You will have a small window of opportunity to get as many kills as possible to complete this Adrenalin Injector kills class challenge.

Also read: Battlefield 6 challenges not working error: Possible fixes explored

How to easily get Adrenaline Injector kills in Battlefield 6?

Although you can complete the challenge of getting the Adrenaline Injector kills in Battlefield 6 in normal matches, you will have an easier time completing it in Portal Servers.

Custom servers in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

Here's how you can get Adrenaline Injectors kills in Battlefield 6 easily:

Launch the game and open the ' Community' tab.

tab. Now click on ' Search Experiences '.

'. Once the Experiences window is open, click on 'Tags' and select 'Official Rules'. Apply the filter, and it will show all the custom servers in which XP and in-game challenges are tracked.

Tag page for Portal servers in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

Now click on ' Maps and Modes ', and select ' Breakthrough ' and ' Rush ' for modes and ' All maps ' in the map section.

', and select ' ' and ' ' for modes and ' ' in the map section. Now you will see the custom servers, which are ground warfare-focused and track the in-game challenges .

and . Look for a low-population server in which you can find bots.

in which you can find bots. Flank the enemies and activate the 'Adrenaline Injectors' and get as many kills as possible before the effect wears off. Repeat this process a few times, and you will have the required 30 Adrenaline Injector kills in Battlefield 6.

This covers everything we have on how to get Adrenaline Injector kills in Battlefield 6. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Battlefield 6 news and guides.

