All skins in Battlefield 6 and how to get them

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Oct 11, 2025 15:23 GMT
Battlefield 6 skins unlock methods explored (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 skins unlock methods explored (Image via EA)

The skins in Battlefield 6 are some of the most realistic combat cosmetics to arrive in the shooter genre. The absence of flashy or colorful cosmetics helps EA’s latest shooter title root itself deeply within its warfare content. While most of the skins in Battlefield 6 are inspired by real-life military attire, some elements have been modified to fit the game better. Fortunately, fans can secure some of the skins by simply playing the game, with a few being locked behind microtransactions.

Ad

This article will highlight all known unlock criteria to get skins in Battlefield 6.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The list of items included in this article may be updated in the future.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to unlock all skins in Battlefield 6

Almost all of the free skins available in the game can be unlocked by completing challenges. Some of them are tied to the single-player campaign mode, while others can be completed by playing different multiplayer game modes. The game even comes with class-specific tasks that you can freely complete to expand your inventory.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Read more: How to turn off adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6

Here is a quick overview of how you can get free skins in Battlefield 6:

  • Urban Sprawl (Recon class): Unlocked by collecting 4 dogtags in the Night Raid mission of the Campaign mode.
  • Urban Sprawl (Engineer class): Unlocked while playing the Always Forward mission in the Campaign mode.
  • Gridlock (Support class): Unlocked by collecting 3 dogtags in the No Sleep mission of the Campaign mode.
  • Gridlock (Assault class): Unlocked by collecting 4 dogtags in the Operation Ember Strike mission of the Campaign mode.
  • Canopy Drop (Tank skin): Unlocked by collecting 2 dogtags in the Nile Guard mission of the Campaign mode.
  • Standard Issue (Recon class): Unlock by completing The Rock mission in the Campaign mode.
  • Standard Issue (Support class): Unlock by completing the Night Raid mission in the Campaign mode.
  • Standard Issue (Assault class): Unlock by completing the Nile Guard mission in the Campaign mode.
  • Standard Issue (Engineer class): Unlock by completing the Operation Ember Strike mission in the Campaign mode.
  • Elegant Ballistic (Weapon pack): Unlock by completing the Campaign with the highest difficulty level.
  • Polar Nexus (Weapon skin): Unlock by completing one mission without firing your guns.
Ad
Ad

Also read: Does Battlefield 6 have battle royale?

Some of the skins are awarded for finding collectibles in missions, and others are from Campaign assignments that try to test your skills in the single-player mode. It is important to note that there are more rewards, like Player Card Backgrounds, Icons, and XP Boosters, that you can secure in the Campaign mode, but are not included in the list.

Moreover, you can check out the game’s Challenges tab and then navigate to Class to find more tasks. Completing these tasks can eventually help you get the Mastery cosmetics for the specific class, altering your character’s appearance quite a bit. You will need to complete all challenges tied to the class to unlock the Mastery skins in Battlefield 6.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

About the author
Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Twitter icon

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications