All skins in Battlefield 6 and how to get them

The skins in Battlefield 6 are some of the most realistic combat cosmetics to arrive in the shooter genre. The absence of flashy or colorful cosmetics helps EA's latest shooter title root itself deeply within its warfare content. While most of the skins in Battlefield 6 are inspired by real-life military attire, some elements have been modified to fit the game better. Fortunately, fans can secure some of the skins by simply playing the game, with a few being locked behind microtransactions.This article will highlight all known unlock criteria to get skins in Battlefield 6.How to unlock all skins in Battlefield 6Almost all of the free skins available in the game can be unlocked by completing challenges. Some of them are tied to the single-player campaign mode, while others can be completed by playing different multiplayer game modes. The game even comes with class-specific tasks that you can freely complete to expand your inventory.Here is a quick overview of how you can get free skins in Battlefield 6:Urban Sprawl (Recon class): Unlocked by collecting 4 dogtags in the Night Raid mission of the Campaign mode.Urban Sprawl (Engineer class): Unlocked while playing the Always Forward mission in the Campaign mode.Gridlock (Support class): Unlocked by collecting 3 dogtags in the No Sleep mission of the Campaign mode.Gridlock (Assault class): Unlocked by collecting 4 dogtags in the Operation Ember Strike mission of the Campaign mode.Canopy Drop (Tank skin): Unlocked by collecting 2 dogtags in the Nile Guard mission of the Campaign mode.Standard Issue (Recon class): Unlock by completing The Rock mission in the Campaign mode.Standard Issue (Support class): Unlock by completing the Night Raid mission in the Campaign mode.Standard Issue (Assault class): Unlock by completing the Nile Guard mission in the Campaign mode.Standard Issue (Engineer class): Unlock by completing the Operation Ember Strike mission in the Campaign mode.Elegant Ballistic (Weapon pack): Unlock by completing the Campaign with the highest difficulty level.Polar Nexus (Weapon skin): Unlock by completing one mission without firing your guns.Some of the skins are awarded for finding collectibles in missions, and others are from Campaign assignments that try to test your skills in the single-player mode. It is important to note that there are more rewards, like Player Card Backgrounds, Icons, and XP Boosters, that you can secure in the Campaign mode, but are not included in the list.Moreover, you can check out the game's Challenges tab and then navigate to Class to find more tasks. Completing these tasks can eventually help you get the Mastery cosmetics for the specific class, altering your character's appearance quite a bit. You will need to complete all challenges tied to the class to unlock the Mastery skins in Battlefield 6.