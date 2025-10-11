Does Battlefield 6 have battle royale?

Battlefield 6 was released on October 10, 2025, with game modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, and more. There are several playlists in the brand new EA title, along with the main single-player campaign. However, the Battle Royale mode is absent from the list at launch, and this may have come to players' attention immediately.

So the answer to the question is no, Battlefield 6 does not have the battle royale mode yet. However, it may arrive soon, and here's why.

Battlefield 6 to get a battle royale mode in the near future

EA revealed its plans for the battle royale mode (Image via EA)

At launch, Battlefield 6 offers a plethora of modes, including the server browser option, where you can find many custom options, such as COD's famous Shipment map in BF6.

Players can also create custom maps via Portal, and while this may allow them to create a battle royale-esque experience, it's not the same as having the official mode involved in-game.

In an official news article released on October 6, 2025, EA revealed that Battlefield 6 will soon get the battle royale game mode. Unfortunately, they did not reveal a date for the game mode's launch. The article also revealed that Season 1 of the game will kick off on October 28, 2025, so the game mode will likely release sometime after the end of the first season.

Previously, Battlefield 5 featured a battle royale experience in the form of Firestorm. DICE may be looking into building a similar experience and elevating its overall environment and gameplay to match the new and improved Battlefield 6. Battlefield Studios has confirmed that the mode will feature familiar systems such as class gadgets, abilities, and more.

Also read: Does Battlefield 6 have SBMM?

EA is listening to all fan requests

Fan requests are reportedly being analyzed by DICE and EA consistently. The developers have been analyzing and reviewing Battlefield Labs data to prepare the BF6 version of the battle royale mode.

This isn't the only idea under their radar. They are also considering new modes and playlists, including Naval Warfare, platoons, and much more. Therefore, fans can expect bigger and newer game modes in the future after the release of Season 1.

For the time being, players can look forward to new experiences such as the Rogue Ops and Strikepoint modes releasing with new maps such as Blackwell Fields in the upcoming season.

