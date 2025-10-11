How to play Shipment map in Battlefield 6 

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Oct 11, 2025 03:19 GMT
How to play Shipment map in Battlefield 6
Steps to access the COD Shipment map in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

Gamers can play the Shipment map in Battlefield 6 thanks to Portal. The popular Call of Duty map was designed in Portal by a creator named Matavatar, and it became available as soon as the game released on October 10, 2025. Accessing it is fairly easy and can be done from the in-game main menu itself. The map has been a popular custom choice in BF6 since it is one of the most iconic COD maps in history.

This article will explain how you can play on the Shipment map in Battlefield 6 with detailed steps you can follow.

The Shipment map in Battlefield 6: How to find and play

Finding the Shipment map in Battlefield 6 is easy thanks to the Server Browser feature. Here are some steps you can take to open it:

  • Boot up Battlefield 6 and wait until you gett to the main menu.
  • Go to the Community section from the menu.
  • Once the Community tab is open, you can either click on the 'Search Experiences' or the 'Browse Servers' tab.
  • Next, simply search for Shipment and find the map created by Matavatar. Click on it and then enter the map to start playing.
These are all the steps you need to take to enter the Shipment map in Battlefield 6. The experience of it is fairly easy due to the new user-friendly interface introduced by DICE. Players don't need to execute convoluted tasks to find and play custom maps created on the BF6 Portal.

The Battlefield 6 Portal maps also allow you to earn XP while playing them. So you can play the close-quarters Shipment map in the game and still continue making progress, and don't need to rely on Campaign or Multiplayer matches alone.

Once you enter the map, it will appear as a giant sandbox floating in the sky. The whole experience of playing such custom maps creates an experience similar to Halo 3's Forge. However, in Battlefield 6, players can create all kinds of maps, even if they are from different games and franchises. This allows creators like Matavtar to fully explore and execute their creative ideas, making Battlefield 6 a more diverse experience for all players without any extra charges.

Read more Battlefield 6-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Edited by Prit Chauhan
