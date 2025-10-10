Battlefield 6 player count on Steam: How many people play the game?

The much-awaited Battlefield 6 is out now, and players are diving into the battle and taking a stand against Pax Armata. So it comes as no surprise that gamers are wondering how many fellow soldiers of fortune are joining them on the hunt on Steam.

Ad

Here's the latest Battlefield 6 player count on Steam and all you need to know about it.

What is the current Battlefield 6 player count on Steam

The current player count on Steam is over 660,000 players (Image via SteamDB)

Battlefield 6 has launched worldwide, and players are diving into the game to check out the much-awaited title. As of writing, Battlefield 6 has 663,946 players and is rising. Thousands of players from around the world are diving into the game, and these charts are expected to go much higher.

Ad

Trending

The success of Battlefield 6 was evident from the 800,000+ peak player count during the open betas, so it comes as no surprise that over 650,000 players have been lining up to join the game at launch just on Steam. It is also worth mentioning that since the servers are full, there are thousands more who are waiting to join the game. This could potentially put the final count much higher.

With a nearly 700,000 player count of Battlefield 6 on Steam, it is safe to say that the game has lived up to its hype. The much-awaited sixth installment follows the journey of Dagger 13 as they take on the private military company Pax Armata, which seeks to "reshape global power as NATO teeters on the edge of collapse."

Ad

The game features stunning multiplayer and single-player missions, keeping gamers engaged. Dive in now and join the thousands of others who are lining up at this moment.

Also read: Battlefield 6 Launch Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

Check out some other Battlefield 6 news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.