All known issues and errors in Battlefield 6

While Battlefield 6's launch is a massive success, players have faced several issues and errors. EA has highlighted some of these problems that players are facing, and has promised a fix soon. In a recent blog post, a community manager for the company, EA_Leeuw, has revealed the errors that players might face and that the developers are actively working to fix these issues.Let's take a look at all of the know issues and errors in Battlefield 6.All issues in Battlefield 6 (Launch)Here is a list of all known issues in Battlefield 6:Battlefield 6: PLAYERParty System: Accepting a multiplayer invite while in Campaign does not transfer you to the lobby or server.Soldiers may bounce off vault-height objects if jumping from too far away.Characters can bounce when landing on certain assets.Profile: All Weapon Mastery Badges appear greyed out in the loadout screen. You will still be able to progress towards these badges.Battlefield 6: GADGETSEOD Bot may get stuck if deployed on top of a Supply Crate.Defibrillators may have inconsistent hit registration after range adjustments.Battlefield 6: WEAPONSSome weapons are missing the intended camera shake when aiming.Crosshair does not scale correctly when playing in 4K resolution.Weapon sway can disconnect after exiting a vehicle.Some weapons cannot reload if reload input is pressed immediately after firing.Charm loops are missing on some weapons.For certain scopes, the lens may visually detach from the scope during ADS reload. Battlefield 6: VEHICLESR-84V2 and AIM-84 Air-to-Air Missiles have been temporarily disabled due to an issue related to Air-to-Air missiles from jets towards other aircraft. These missiles will be re-enabled in an upcoming update. Battlefield 6: MAPS &amp; MODESThe combat area may sometimes fail to render on the minimap or deploy screen while playing Escalation.Strikepoint: Halftime screen may show no information.Empire State (Rush): All sectors may appear active from the start of a match. Battlefield 6: UI &amp; HUDHUD may not appear in gameplay when using 16:10 aspect ratio with certain resolutions.The game mode UI at the top of the screen (including team scores) may not update if you join a match mid-round. This will remain incorrect for the rest of that round on your client. Rejoining the match resolves the issue.Command Console cannot currently be accessed.“Purchase Failed” error message may appear when pressing the CTA button in Inbox, Front-End Bulletin, or Takeover screens.The &quot;Highly Trained&quot; Dog Tag currently refers to it being an AI Dog Tag, this is due to be renamed to &quot;Bot Dog Tag&quot; and will remain being unable to be equipped.Also Read: All modes in Battlefield 6 Battlefield 6: CHARACTERSFaction and Class patches may be missing on some skins.The Sunstroke skin uses the wrong camo pattern.The Bramble skin has an incorrect texture.Player choice patches may override Faction and Class patches.Patches are not correctly applied on Assault ROAR when using the Get Loud Class Assignment.The Copperpulse skin currently shares the same outfit/pattern as Evergreen.The System Override cosmetic is currently too saturated and will be reduced in vibrancy in a later update. Battlefield 6: SINGLE PLAYERChallenges may not unlock if they were failed in a previous mission during the same playthrough. Relaunch the mission from the main menu and complete the challenge again in that mission to unlock it.Graphical issues may occur if settings are set to Low; Performance Mode will also force settings to Low. Adjust graphics settings to resolve.Screen tearing may occur; enabling V-Sync can resolve this.Teammates can sometimes get stuck; restarting the checkpoint or mission resolves the issue.Characters may become stuck due to collision; restarting the checkpoint or mission resolves this.Reloading a checkpoint can cause issues; restarting the mission resolves this.Playing outside intended areas (edges of the map, ignoring objective markers) can cause AI or mission objectives to stop functioning; restart the checkpoint and follow the mission path to resolve.The game may become unresponsive after being idle for long periods; restart the title to continue playing.On PC, unintentional interactions with apps outside of the game may occur when in Windowed mode; switch to Fullscreen mode to prevent this.The Challenge Mode UI may not display correctly after unpausing; restart the checkpoint or mission to resolve.Controller issues may occur on PC; switch to mouse and keyboard if this happens.Shader stutter may occur at the beginning of the Prologue and some missions on PC.Corrupted weapon firing VFX can appear when running at 120Hz.Mission 07: Nile Guard: Player camera may break and fly through the map after triggering a specific cinematic while in first-person view.On Xbox and PS5, the game may crash when pressing “Continue” in Campaign if no add-ons are installed.Also Read: Battlefield 6 not working on PS5 error possible fixes Battlefield 6: SETTINGSGraphics settings may default to Low when using the Auto Performance preset on some RTX 5080 cards at 4K or 1080p.Different aspect ratio selections may cause see-through borders or other display issues, depending on resolution.PC Players: If you played on release day on PC your deadzone values may be defaulted at a too high of a value (22%). This may result in scenarios such as your aim moving when no input is taking place. We recommend you change this to the new default of 8%.Consoles: Currently DRS (Dynamic Resolution Scaling) is not working as intended in Performance Mode. After joining a Game Session, the Performance Mode option will need to be toggled off and then back on again to receive the full benefit. This process would need to be repeated each time a new Game Session is joined or after having gone to the Main Menu. The developers are working on a more permanent solution for a future update. Battlefield 6: PORTALUnable to host an experience if the server description contains special characters.On PS5, the title may crash if a party leader starts a Portal server while certain content packs (01 and 04) are disabled.Portal: Unable to scroll to the bottom row in the “My Experiences” tab. Battlefield 6: PROGRESSIONPlayer stats may incorrectly count progress from custom Portal game modes.Challenges: “Resupply teammates with the Supply Pouch” is not tracking progress.Challenges:The Progress bar for “Repair Vehicles” does not update when repairs are made.Challenges: “Use Vehicle Supply Crate” does not progress even after completing the action.Challenges: The Weapon Expert Unit Challenge is not tracking correctly. The description says you must “Get a kill with each type of weapon in a match,” but the actual requirement is to get 15 longshot kills in a single match.Assignments: Helicopters are incorrectly counted as Ground Vehicles in the “Land Vehicle Expert“ assignment.Assignments: Helicopters are not counted properly in Vehicle Challenge 1. The developers are working on a more permanent solution for a future update.All known errors in Battlefield 6Here is the known list of errors that are plaguing Battlefield 6: Can't connect to EA servers An Undefined error occurredBattlefield 6 is not working on XboxMultiplayer not owned (EA App only)Not launching on SteamNot working on PS5Content pack not owned (For pre-order and deluxe edition bonuses)Also Read: BF6 not launching on Steam possible fixes