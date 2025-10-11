How to turn off adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6

Using adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6 is a highly subjective choice. For PS5 players, this feature adds a relatively greater level of immersion by adapting to the in-game situation or environment. However, some players may not be interested in using this feature at all. PC players may also face the issue if they're using the controller.

This article will explain how you can turn off adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6 on both devices.

Turning off adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6 on your PS5

Carter in BF6 (Image via EA)

Here is how you can turn off adaptive triggers to play Battlefield 6 on your PlayStation 5:

On the home screen, click on the cog icon in the top right to go to settings.

Go to Accessories>Controllers .

. Next, scroll down until you see the option that says Trigger Effect Intensity . Switch this option off.

. Switch this option off. Then exit settings and fire up Battlefield 6 on your PlayStation 5.

These steps should help you turn off adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6. The game was previously beta-tested with adaptive triggers as an applicable option, and this continues after its full release on October 10, 2025.

The gameplay setting can also affect PC players to a certain degree. Especially when they are playing without KBM and using the DualSense Controller instead. Let's discuss how to turn it off on a PC.

Turning off adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6 on PC

Turning this setting off on PC is a bit more complex than it is for the PlayStation 5. You will have to access this setting through the Steam application.

Log in to your Steam account and go to the 'Steam' option in the top left corner, and then pick 'Settings'.

Click on the 'Controllers' menu and find the option that says PlayStation Controller Support .

. Ensure this setting says either Enabled or Enabled In Games w/o Support .

. Exit the settings and go to the Battlefield 6 page in your Library. Right-click on the game and go to Properties.

Click on Controllers, this option is on the left side of the menu.

Find the option that says ' Override for Battlefield 6 ' and use the drop-down menu to pick the Enable Steam Input option.

' and use the drop-down menu to pick the Enable Steam Input option. Back out of the settings and run Battlefield 6.

These steps should allow you to turn off adaptive triggers in Battlefield 6, even on the PC. While the steps seem convoluted, they're easy to follow, and the Steam UI is rather easy to navigate, allowing you to manipulate the settings quickly.

