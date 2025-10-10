The best gameplay settings for Battlefield 6 will ensure that you have a smoother experience while diving into the game. Battlefield 6 went live on October 10, 2025, and it is a stunning first-person shooter experience set in a military context. The game is built on the latest Frostbite engine and offers stunning visuals and a smooth gameplay experience.

However, the native settings of Battlefield 6 are quite unoptimised, and the gaming experience of the default settings can be quite off-putting. As a player, you may prefer to adjust some of the gameplay settings to enhance your gaming experience.

As such, this article will list the best gameplay settings for Battlefield 6 that you can reference and change in-game.

What are the best gameplay settings for Battlefield 6?

Gameplay settings in Battlefield 6 address the in-game behavior of your character. These include things like how your character will peek around a corner to how they barge through a door while sprinting. Having the perfect settings for these subtle combat behaviours will make your life a lot easier while you are navigating the chaos of various Battlefield game modes.

Infantry settings of Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

As such, here are the best gameplay settings for Battlefield 6. We have divided it into the various sections as it can be found in the game.

Global

Invert All vertical look: Custom (Turn on 'Invert Vertical Flight - Aircraft', or you can keep it off based on preference)

Custom (Turn on 'Invert Vertical Flight - Aircraft', or you can keep it off based on preference) Hold/Toggle: Make changes according to preference

Make changes according to preference Capture Area Outline: On

Infantry

Infantry Aim Sensitivity: 30

30 Double Tap Forward to Sprint: Off

Off Crouch Toggle Sprint: Crouch

Crouch Vault Over Sprint: On

On Sprint Door Barge: On

On Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide: Off

Off Parachute Autodeploy: Skydive/Insertion

Skydive/Insertion Roll Camera in Landing Roll: On

On Mount Type: Side And Up

Side And Up Mount Breakout: Instant

Instant Mount Presets: Combo

Combo Peek Type: Side And Up

Side And Up Interact & Reload: Prioritize Interact

Prioritize Interact Invert Demolition Charge: Off

Aim Assist settings of Battlefield 6 (Iamge via EA)

Vehicles

Vehicle Aim Sensitivity: 40

40 Vehicle Mouse Aim Sensitivity: 30

30 Aircraft Control Sensitivity: 100

100 Helicopter Control Sensitivity: 100

100 Helicopter Control Assist: On

On Vehicle Aim-Relative Controls: Off

Off Decouple Tank Turret Aiming from Turning: Off

Off Vehicle Boost: Toggle

Aim Assist

Infantry Aim Assist Curve: BF4

BF4 Vehicle Aim Assist Zoom Snap: 100

100 Infantry Aim Assist: 100

100 Infantry Aim Assist Slowdown: 100

100 Infantry Zoom Aim Input Curve: Standard

Standard Infantry Aim Assist Zoom Snap: 100

100 Vehicle Aim Input Curve: BF4

BF4 Vehicle Aim Assist: 100

100 Vehicle Zoom Aim Input Curve: BF4

BF4 Vehicle Aim Assist Slowdown: 100

This covers everything we have on the best gameplay settings for Battlefield 6. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Battlefield 6 news and guides.

