The best gameplay settings for Battlefield 6 will ensure that you have a smoother experience while diving into the game. Battlefield 6 went live on October 10, 2025, and it is a stunning first-person shooter experience set in a military context. The game is built on the latest Frostbite engine and offers stunning visuals and a smooth gameplay experience.
However, the native settings of Battlefield 6 are quite unoptimised, and the gaming experience of the default settings can be quite off-putting. As a player, you may prefer to adjust some of the gameplay settings to enhance your gaming experience.
As such, this article will list the best gameplay settings for Battlefield 6 that you can reference and change in-game.
What are the best gameplay settings for Battlefield 6?
Gameplay settings in Battlefield 6 address the in-game behavior of your character. These include things like how your character will peek around a corner to how they barge through a door while sprinting. Having the perfect settings for these subtle combat behaviours will make your life a lot easier while you are navigating the chaos of various Battlefield game modes.
As such, here are the best gameplay settings for Battlefield 6. We have divided it into the various sections as it can be found in the game.
Global
- Invert All vertical look: Custom (Turn on 'Invert Vertical Flight - Aircraft', or you can keep it off based on preference)
- Hold/Toggle: Make changes according to preference
- Capture Area Outline: On
Infantry
- Infantry Aim Sensitivity: 30
- Double Tap Forward to Sprint: Off
- Crouch Toggle Sprint: Crouch
- Vault Over Sprint: On
- Sprint Door Barge: On
- Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide: Off
- Parachute Autodeploy: Skydive/Insertion
- Roll Camera in Landing Roll: On
- Mount Type: Side And Up
- Mount Breakout: Instant
- Mount Presets: Combo
- Peek Type: Side And Up
- Interact & Reload: Prioritize Interact
- Invert Demolition Charge: Off
Vehicles
- Vehicle Aim Sensitivity: 40
- Vehicle Mouse Aim Sensitivity: 30
- Aircraft Control Sensitivity: 100
- Helicopter Control Sensitivity: 100
- Helicopter Control Assist: On
- Vehicle Aim-Relative Controls: Off
- Decouple Tank Turret Aiming from Turning: Off
- Vehicle Boost: Toggle
Aim Assist
- Infantry Aim Assist Curve: BF4
- Vehicle Aim Assist Zoom Snap: 100
- Infantry Aim Assist: 100
- Infantry Aim Assist Slowdown: 100
- Infantry Zoom Aim Input Curve: Standard
- Infantry Aim Assist Zoom Snap: 100
- Vehicle Aim Input Curve: BF4
- Vehicle Aim Assist: 100
- Vehicle Zoom Aim Input Curve: BF4
- Vehicle Aim Assist Slowdown: 100
This covers everything we have on the best gameplay settings for Battlefield 6. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Battlefield 6 news and guides.
