Battlefield 6 challenges not working error: Possible fixes explored

If your Battlefield 6 challenges are not working, then you are not alone. Since the game’s launch, players have encountered various issues, and challenge not tracking being one of the most frustrating ones. Many users have reported this issue on Reddit, EA's official bug report site, and the Steam community, where the most common issue that many are facing is regarding the vehicle repair challenge and the healing challenge.

meaning, even if you keep on repairing the vehicle or keep healing teammates, the progress won't count for some users. This issue has not yet been officially recognized by the developers, so there’s no known fix for it.

However, there are a few workarounds you can try that may resolve the Battlefield 6 challenges not working error.

Note: These are possible fixes and are not guaranteed to work.

How to possibly fix Battlefield 6 challenges not working error

It has been reported that, currently, a few challenges from different classes are not working in Battlefield 6. In the Initiation class, the vehicle repair challenge isn’t tracking, while in the Support class, the heal teammates with supply bag challenge is also not progressing.

Initiation challenge not tracking (Image via EA || user/KurtJP35)

Many players have spent a lot of time attempting these challenges, only to find that none of their progress was being tracked. So, here are a few things you can try to resolve the Battlefield 6 challenges not working error. Battlefield 6 challenges not working error

1) Restart the game

Restarting the game may seem like an absurd solution, but it often helps resolve glitches and minor issues. Restarting clears out temporary bugs that might be interfering with the game’s performance. Sometimes, even a full system restart can help, so try that as well.

2) Try the challenges with your squad mates

When attempting to progress challenges such as repairing or healing, try doing them with your squadmates. Healing or repairing vehicles belonging to random players might not count toward progression. Instead, heal a friend in your squad or repair a vehicle operated by one of your squad members. This may correctly track your challenge progress.

3) Wait for an update

Since many users are facing this issue and reporting it on official platforms, the developers will likely recognize and address it with a hotfix soon. In the meantime, stay patient and keep an eye on Battlefield’s official X handle for updates.

