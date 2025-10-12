Battlefield 6 weapon tier list (ranked from best to worst)

The Battlefield 6 weapon tier list ranks all the weapons in the game based on their usefulness. BF6 offers a wide range of 45 different weapons that Operators can choose from for battle. While none is necessarily better than another, some can help you achieve a top score. Still, the large variety of gun types might overwhelm some gamers.

With that said, this article aims explore the Battlefield 6 weapon tier list, which will classify weapons based on their overall performance and usability. Read below to learn more about the best guns in BF6.

Disclaimer: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Battlefield 6 tier list: Weapons ranked from best to worst

The Battlefield 6 weapon tier list divides the guns into four tiers: S, A, B, and C. Here's a breakdown of each tier:

S-tier: This tier features the best weapons available in the game that are on top of the meta. These offer peak performance, are versatile, and can be used in different combat situations. A-tier: These weapons are not the apex predators like their S-tier neighbors, but are still highly effective in the hands of skilled players. B-Tier: The weapons in B-tier are the most balanced, and offer a solid damage profile and handling. C-tier: These firearms are highly situational and are easily overshadowed by weapons in the previous tiers. However, players who can adjust their playstyles can still pick these to rack up some eliminations in the multiplayer modes.

S tier

M433 AR in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA/YouTube @BuffNerdGaming)

Here are all the S-tier weapons in Battlefield 6:

NVO-228E

SGX

M87A1

M433

AK-205

M417 A2

TR-7

The options in this tier will help you to top the leaderboard as they excel in their respective weapon VO. The NVO-228E offers versatility and is effective in medium to long-range counters. It has a manageable recoil and high damage, which makes it a perfect choice for aggressive players.

Another great option from the S class is the M87A1 shotgun, which can rip the enemies to shreds with a single blow to the head. It is a one-shot gun that is highly effective in close-quarters combat scenarios.

A tier

M277 assault rifle in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA/BuffNerdGaming)

Here are all the A-tier weapons in Battlefield 6

M4A1

UMG-40

SVK-8.6

PW5A3

M277

SOR-556-MK2

USG-90

GRT-BC

M2010 ESR

PW7A2

RPKM

M1014

KTS100 MK8

M123K

AK4D

SV-98

The A-tier weapons are not on the top of the meta list, yet they can be lethal in the hands of skilled players. The M4A1, a carbine-type rifle, is the best A-tier gun, packing the damage output of an SMG with the adaptability of an assault rifle. It has fast TTK, which allows it to eliminate multiple enemies in short range instantly.

The SVK-8.6 DMR is another weapon in the A class that offers the perfect blend of power and precision. It is highly effective in long-range fights and can knock down enemies with a single blow to the head. It is limited by its mediocre rate of fire, which offers limited error windows even in the hands of skilled snipers.

B tier

B36A4 AR in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA/YouTube @BuffNerdGaming)

Here are all the B-tier weapons in Battlefield 6:

M250

B36A4

M39 EMR

L85A3

L110

QBZ-192

SG-553R

SCW-10

SL9

PSR

DRS-IAR

M60

M240L

LMR27

The B-tier weapons are solid options for players who don't have access to S and A-tier guns. However, they are not at the top of the meta leaderboard. The B36A4 assault rifle is one of the most balanced AR's in the game. It has a decent range of fire and manageable recoil, which allow it to perform in a variety of combat scenarios.

The L110 is an all-around LMG that can provide continuous fire due to its high magazine capacity. It packs decent firepower, which players can use to defend areas. However, it has limited mobility, and might not be a suitable option for aggressive players.

C tier

ES 5.7 pistol in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA/YouTube @BuffNerdGaming)

SVDM

KV9

18.5KS-K

ES 5.7

M45A1

M44

As mentioned before, the weapons in C-tier can be effective only in certain scenarios and must be avoided if not for clutch situations. However, they can be effective as secondary weapons. The KV9 is an SMG in C tier, which is easily outclassed by other SMGs like SGX or the UMG-40. It has a mediocre range of fire and mid damage output.

The M45A1 is like the other pistols, and can be used as a secondary weapon. It is weak against SMGs and ARs, and should only be used as a last resort if players run out of ammo on their primary weapon.

