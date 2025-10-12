How to add friends in Battlefield 6

Nothing beats going on a city-wide rampage with your team, and to do that, you need to know how you add friends in Battlefield 6. A title like BF6, despite all the destruction and chaos it offers, feels best when you have your buddies around, helping you secure eliminations, rather than going in solo.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can add friends in Battlefield 6. Read below to know more.

A guide to add friends in Battlefield 6

It is relatively simple to add friends in Battlefield 6. Two prerequisites need to be fulfilled before you can add someone in the game, they are:

The player must have an EA account. They must own Battlefield 6.

Ad

Trending

If the person you want to add has fulfilled these criteria, you will be able to add them through the 'EA Connect' social menu available within the title.

Adding friends in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

That said, here's a step-by-step guide to help you add friends in Battlefield 6:

Ad

The EA ID method

Launch Battlefield 6 on your computer or console. Once done, log in using your credentials and head to the main menu. From here, press 'Tab' if you're on PC, or the 'RT/R2' button on your controller if you are on console. This will open up the EA Connct social menu. Here, you will find a tab 'Player Search' Go to this tab, and proceed to enter a player's EA ID or Platform ID. (The EA ID is displayed right beside this tab; you can ask your friend to relay this information to you.) Upon entering the correct details, you will be able to send another player a friend request. They can accept said request through the 'Friend Requests' tab available in the EA Connect social menu.

Ad

Recently played method

If you want to add someone you have just played a match with, you can do so by following these steps:

Navigate to the EA Connect social menu.

Go to the 'Recently Played' tab.

From here, navigate to the player you want to add as a friend, and proceed to send them a request.

Once they accept your request, you will be able to party up with them in-game.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about how you can add friends in Battlefield 6.

For more related guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.