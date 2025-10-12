Crossplay in Battlefield 6 is one of the most appreciated additions to the game. Some players find this feature useful, as it helps players team up with friends on different platforms and play together. However, others think that it disrupts the fairness of the game. Fortunately, Battlefield 6 has the option to enable or disable the setting based on your preference. However, this feature is currently only available for consoles.

Below, we have listed steps to turn off crossplay in Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6: How you can turn off crossplay

Follow the steps below to learn how to turn off crossplay in Battlefield 6:

Step 1: From the Home Page of Battlefield 6, navigate to settings at the top.

Go to Settings and scroll down to the System tab

Scroll down a bit, and you will spot "Crossplay."

Click on the box to turn it off.

The option is available only for consoles (Image via EA || YouTube@YourSixGaming)

That’s how you can easily disable the crossplay setting in B6. Once you have turned it off, there’s no need to restart the game. You can jump straight into matches and play with players who are on the same platform as you. However, if you ever change your mind, you can always turn it back on by following the same steps as mentioned above.

For those unaware, crossplay allows players on different platforms, like Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, to play together. It’s a great feature for those who want to play together with friends on different devices. However, as mentioned, not everyone is a fan of the feature.

Some believe that the addition of this feature in a game can hamper its fairness, particularly when it comes to the difference between console and PC. So, while it’s a boon for many, others prefer keeping it turned off. Since the option isn’t available on PC, players on that platform have no choice but to play against users from other platforms.

