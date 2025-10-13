Best Battlefield 6 Portal Experiences with codes

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:35 GMT
Battlefield 6 portal
Battlefield 6 Portal is fun to play (Image via EA)

If you are looking for the best maps and modes to play in Battlefield 6’s Portal mode, then we've got you covered. If you are new to Battlefield 6, the Portal is where you can create your own maps using the assets that the developers used to make Battlefield 6. As a result, the innovation is off the charts, and the community is making their own maps and modes in Battlefield 6. Some players have even recreated iconic Call of Duty maps like Shipment and more. If you want to join specific Battlefield 6 Portal experiences, you need specific codes.

This article contains the top 5 Battlefield 6 Portal experiences and their codes. Read on to learn more.

Top Battlefield 6 Portal codes

You can either search for the experiences you want to have in Battlefield 6 Portal or enter the codes. Here are some of the most fun experiences you can have in Battlefield 6 right now:

Exfil:

This one is made by Battlefield 6 Portal officially, and this mode is like an extraction shooter that you can play in the game. You need to retrieve certain items, complete objectives, and return while battling against enemy squads and rogue agents.

Code: X8XC

Battlefield 6 Portal
Battlefield 6 Portal experiences (Image via EA)

 Flying Simulator:

If you are new to Battlefield and want to experience the aircraft in the game, then this is the perfect Portal experience for you. This community-made Flying Simulator allows players to experience the Mirak Valley map from the sky.

Code: EMKY

Ace Pursuit:

This one is by far the most popular Battlefield 6 Portal mode that you can play right now. Here, the main objective is flying, but you are also flying against other squads. If you have honed your skills from the aforementioned Flying Simulator, then this is definitely the next stop. This experience is created by the official Portal team.

Code: X8XB

Shipment 24/7:

This community-made replica of Shipment is definitely worth a try if you are a Call of Duty fan. The iconic map from the COD franchise is recreated in Battlefield, and you can play it as a Portal experience. Even if you are not a Call of Duty fan, you can still try this map out, as it will definitely hone your close-quarters combat skills in the game.

Code: YHAR

Bomb Squad:

This mode is very similar to Search and Destroy in Call of Duty. Here, you play as an attacker or a defender, and your roles will swap each round. Your job is to either defend the bomb or plant the device and detonate it. While this doesn't sound like Battlefield, it’s pretty fun to play.

Code: X8X1

Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

