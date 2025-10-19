2XKO "Keeps Crashing" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The 2XKO "Keeps Crashing" error is a recurring problem since the start of early access. It can occur anytime during gameplay, causing the game to crash. Some player reports have indicated that the crash occurs without even displaying an error code or prompt. This is a frustrating issue and could be due to problems with the hardware or the game server.

In this article, we'll discuss the possible fixes and reasons for the 2XKO "Keeps Crashing" error.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

2XKO "Keeps Crashing" error: Why it happens and how to fix it, explored

Here are some possible reasons and fixes for the 2XKO crashing error.

2XKO crashing system error (Image via Riot Games)

Outdated graphics drivers

Old GPU drivers can cause instability during gameplay and cause the 2XKO "Keeps Crashing" error on PC. Make sure to update your graphics card drivers (AMD or Nvidia) to avoid potential errors during gameplay sessions.

Outdated DirectX version

Updating Windows can potentially fix the problem with the OS and the DirectX, which is an important component for running games on your PC. You can check the Windows Update section to check for any pending system updates.

Graphic Card settings

Sometimes, players tweak their hardware by making custom GPU profiles in the Nvidia or AMD Adrenaline Edition application. Custom profiles or global settings can interfere with the application by overriding game settings, resulting in the 2XKO "Keeps Crashing" error. If you've done so as well, here's how you can fix this issue on your PC.

AMD Adrenaline Edition software

In the Windows search, look for the Adrenaline Edition application. Head to the search bar and search for the Factory Reset option. Select Factory Reset System Settings. Restart your PC and try loading 2XKO.

Restore option in Nvidia Control Panel (Image via Riot Games)

NVIDIA Control Panel

Right-click on your home screen and select NVIDIA Control Panel. Go to Manage 3D Settings. Select Restore Defaults and try starting the game.

Low memory

2XKO graphics settings (Image via Riot Games)

Insufficient system resources, also known as the OOM, can also cause the 2XKO "Keeps Crashing" error. This happens if your GPU has low VRAM or RAM from high graphics settings. Background applications can also lead to crashes during gameplay. You can fix this by lowering your graphics settings or using the medium preset. The most important step is to close any unnecessary applications that might be running in the background.

That covers our list for all the possible fixes for 2XKO "Keeps Crashing" error. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

