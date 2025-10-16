How to complete the Pacifist challenge in Megabonk

The Pacifist challenge in Megabonk is one of the most unique in the game. To complete this quest, you have to beat every stage boss without using any weapon. Completing this quest presents a test of resilience as well as a unique opportunity to farm Silver and unlock the rare Pacifist achievement.

Ad

This article explains how you can complete the Pacifist challenge in Megabonk. Read below to know more about this quest.

How to finish the Pacifist challenge in Megabonk

Before beginning the Pacifist challenge in Megabonk, pick a character. All characters in the game are balanced, but some overpower others in terms of their utility, and can increase their chance of successfully doing the job.

Ad

Trending

Tony McZoom in Megabonk (Image via vedinad/YouTube @Dex)

The challenge restricts you from using any weapons, so you have to rely on items and abilities, and the Thorns passive stat. You can pick Tony McZoom as his Zap ability can deal damage by moving around the target. The Zap is like an AoE ability and can inflict harm on the surrounding enemies.

Ad

To get Thorns, you can get and level up the Thorns Tome. This item can boost the Thorns stat and can be unlocked by blocking 250 attacks with Aegis.

Also read: How to unlock Quin’s Mask in Megabonk

Best items for Pacifist challenge in Megabonk

Some items in this list will allow you to deal damage without hitting the bosses, while some require the character to hit the target. Here is the complete list of those items:

Ad

Tomes in Megabonk (Image via Vedinad/ YouTube @Dex)

Does not trigger by hitting the enemy:

Ad

Bob (Dead)

Big Bonk

Ice Cube

Holy Book

Cursed Doll

Ghost

Electric Plug

Toxic Barrel

Triggered by hitting the enemy:

Shattered Knowledge

Quin's Mask

Cursed Grabbies

Power Gloves

Lightning Orb

Dragonfire

Soul Harvester

Slutty Cannon

Joe's Dagger

Moldy Cheese

Cactus

Thunder Mitts

Unstable Transfusion

Moldy Gloves

Slurp Gloves

Read more: Megabonk: Everything you need to know

Best upgrade for Pacifist challenge in Megabonk

You can pick the Toggler upgrade, as it allows you to choose which items and tomes will not appear as an upgrade offer. Note that certain upgrades are disabled at the start of the quest, and aren't unlocked for certain players. This upgrade can help when you are looking to complete quests that have certain conditions.

Ad

Toggler upgrade in Megabonk (Image via Vedinad/YouTube @QuickTips)

You should also disable the items and tomes that boost the weapon stats, as they are unnecessary, since the quest limits you from using weapons. Here are all the tomes and items that you should disable with the toggler before starting the Pacifist challenge in Megabonk:

Ad

Items

Turbo Skates

Battery

Tomes

Duration

Chaos

Quantity

How to upgrade character for Pacifist challenge in Megabonk

Shrine in Megabonk (Image via Vedinad/YouTube @Dex)

Without the weapons, it will be difficult to level up your character. The best way to do so would be to scavenge resources like pots and shrines. These can be found by following the green and white markers on the mini-map. The pots contain XP points, gold, and silver. The shrines, on the other hand, can give stat upgrades. You should also be on the lookout for NPCs as they can sell items.

Ad

Check out: How to unlock Kevin in Megabonk

Megabonk Pacifist challenge gameplay explained

Lil Bark boss fight Megabonk (Image via vedinad/YouTube @Dex)

As mentioned previously, when a character can't use weapons, the only factors that can be relied upon are luck and RNG. You have to be careful with the type of items you come across while attempting the Pacifist challenge in Megabonk. It could happen that while preparing for a boss fight, you could face a scarcity of tomes or items that you wanted to use.

Ad

You can also come across items that aren't a part of your strategy. When attempting a Pacifist run with a character like Bandit, with his attack speed with a crit-focus setup using CL4NK's revolver bursts, you end up using the Black Hole item. It can pull in hordes for effortless crowd control. You have to adapt and snag the Agility Tome for kiting and repositioning, then farm XP through the vacuum's constant enemy clusters instead.

Ad

That's all there is to know about completing the Pacifist challenge in Megabonk.

Check out the links below for more Megabonk guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.