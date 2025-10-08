Megabonk trophy guide: Complete list of achievements

Megabonk is blowing up right now on Steam and has quickly become one of the biggest indie hits of 2025. For those who don't know, it is a chaotic and funny roguelike survivor game with tens of characters and items to explore. It also features a long list of achievements, and if you are someone who loves to get a 100% completion rate, you need to earn them all.

On that note, here’s the complete list of achievements in Megabonk.

All Megabonk achievements and how to get them

There are currently 102 Megabonk achievements listed on Steam, and while the majority of them are quite simple, the long list makes the process time-consuming. An average player would require around 35-40 hours to unlock all of them.

All unlocked achievements can be viewed in-game (Image via SK Gaming || vadinad)

Here are all the Megabonk achievements and how to unlock them:

Ghost: Survive the Final Swarm for 60s.

Survive the Final Swarm for 60s. Aura: Don't take any damage for 2 minutes.

Don't take any damage for 2 minutes. Forbidden Juice: Crit 100 times.

Crit 100 times. Tactical Glasses: Defeat a Miniboss in 25s.

Defeat a Miniboss in 25s. Quantity Tome: Fire 5,000 projectiles.

Fire 5,000 projectiles. Bananarang: Find the hidden Banana.

Find the hidden Banana. CL4NK: Complete Forest Tier 1.

Complete Forest Tier 1. Key: Purchase 25 chests.

Purchase 25 chests. Revolver: Kill 7,500 enemies.

Kill 7,500 enemies. Calcium: Kill 1,000 Skeletons.

Kill 1,000 Skeletons. Battery: Upgrade Cooldown Tome to Level 5.

Upgrade Cooldown Tome to Level 5. XP Tome: Break 20 pots in a single run.

Break 20 pots in a single run. Blood Tome: Kill 12,500 enemies.

Kill 12,500 enemies. Refresh: Complete 20 quests.

Complete 20 quests. Cursed Doll: Die 10 times.

Die 10 times. Luck Tome: 0.01% chance to drop when killing an enemy.

0.01% chance to drop when killing an enemy. Attraction Tome: Use Shrine of Succ 8 times.

Use Shrine of Succ 8 times. Idle Juice: Kill 500 enemies while standing still.

Kill 500 enemies while standing still. Monke: Find and release Monke in the Forest.

Find and release Monke in the Forest. Weapon Slots: Complete 25 quests.

Complete 25 quests. Golden Sneakers: Break 150 pots.

Break 150 pots. Demonic Blade: Heal for 350 HP using Lifesteal.

Heal for 350 HP using Lifesteal. Ogre: Kill 15,000 Goblins.

Kill 15,000 Goblins. Megachad: Get the Damage Tome to Level 7.

Get the Damage Tome to Level 7. Boss Buster: Defeat a Stage Boss in under 30 seconds.

Defeat a Stage Boss in under 30 seconds. Skip: Complete 30 quests.

Complete 30 quests. Aegis: Block 500 damage with Armor as Sir Oofie.

Block 500 damage with Armor as Sir Oofie. Axe: Kill 2,000 enemies using the Sword.

Kill 2,000 enemies using the Sword. Dragonfire: Kill 4,000 enemies using Fire damage.

Kill 4,000 enemies using Fire damage. Tome Slots: Complete 35 quests.

Complete 35 quests. Desert: Teleport to the 2nd stage on Forest Tier 2 as CL4NK.

Teleport to the 2nd stage on Forest Tier 2 as CL4NK. Armor Tome: Kill 5,000 enemies as Sir Oofie.

Kill 5,000 enemies as Sir Oofie. Bush: Find and defeat Bush in the Forest.

Find and defeat Bush in the Forest. Banish: Complete 40 quests.

Complete 40 quests. Boombox: Find and activate all the boomboxes on Forest.

Find and activate all the boomboxes on Forest. Turbo Socks: Upgrade Agility Tome to Level 5.

Upgrade Agility Tome to Level 5. Weapon Slots 2: Complete 45 quests.

Complete 45 quests. Amog: Poison 50,000 enemies with Moldy Cheese.

Poison 50,000 enemies with Moldy Cheese. Demonic Soul: Reach Level 30 as Calcium.

Reach Level 30 as Calcium. Ninja: Complete Desert Tier 1.

Complete Desert Tier 1. Robinette: Complete Forest Tier 2.

Complete Forest Tier 2. Lightning Orb: Kill 3,000 enemies using Lightning damage.

Kill 3,000 enemies using Lightning damage. Speedboi: Complete a stage with at least 2 Boss Curse activated.

Complete a stage with at least 2 Boss Curse activated. Frostwalker: Freeze 1,000 enemies with the Ice Cube.

Freeze 1,000 enemies with the Ice Cube. Bob (Dead): Survive the Final Swarm for 2 minutes.

Survive the Final Swarm for 2 minutes. Poison Flask: Kill Scorpionussy on Desert 3 times.

Kill Scorpionussy on Desert 3 times. Brass Knuckles: Kill 5,000 enemies with the Sword.

Kill 5,000 enemies with the Sword. Thorns Tome: Block 250 attacks with Aegis.

Block 250 attacks with Aegis. Sniper: Get Precision Tome to Level 10.

Get Precision Tome to Level 10. Echo Shard: Upgrade XP Tome to Level 8.

Upgrade XP Tome to Level 8. Toxic Barrel: Kill 2,000 enemies using Poison damage.

Kill 2,000 enemies using Poison damage. Bandit: Find and defeat Bandit in the Desert.

Find and defeat Bandit in the Desert. Katana: 5% chance to find upon breaking a Tumbleweed on Desert Stage 1.

5% chance to find upon breaking a Tumbleweed on Desert Stage 1. Tome Slots 2: Complete 55 quests.

Complete 55 quests. Toggler: Buy 40 unlocks.

Buy 40 unlocks. Sucky Magnet: Complete every single Charge Shrine on the map.

Complete every single Charge Shrine on the map. Rockets: Kill 15,000 enemies as CL4NK.

Kill 15,000 enemies as CL4NK. Tony McZoom: Complete 2 challenges.

Complete 2 challenges. Wireless Dagger: Get the Lightning Staff to Level 15.

Get the Lightning Staff to Level 15. Skuleg: Obtain 40% Difficulty.

Obtain 40% Difficulty. Duration Tome: Upgrade Axe to Level 10.

Upgrade Axe to Level 10. Cursed Tome: Beat the Stage Boss in under 5 minutes.

Beat the Stage Boss in under 5 minutes. Tornado: Charge 5 Charge Shrines during Sandstorms on Desert.

Charge 5 Charge Shrines during Sandstorms on Desert. Ice Crystal: Kill 50 enemies with the Frostwalker.

Kill 50 enemies with the Frostwalker. Dice: Get Luck Tome to Level 12.

Get Luck Tome to Level 12. Blood Magic: Get the Bloody Tome to Level 12.

Get the Bloody Tome to Level 12. Anvil: Complete 3 Challenges.

Complete 3 Challenges. Dexecutioner: Kill 12,500 enemies using the Sword.

Kill 12,500 enemies using the Sword. Vlad: Complete Desert Tier 2.

Complete Desert Tier 2. Grandma's Secret Tonic: Kill 3,000 enemies using the Sniper Rifle.

Kill 3,000 enemies using the Sniper Rifle. Athena: Get Thorns Tome to Level 9.

Get Thorns Tome to Level 9. Poison Gloves: Use a Microwave to duplicate Moldy Cheese 3 times in a row.

Use a Microwave to duplicate Moldy Cheese 3 times in a row. Turbo Skates: Upgrade both Cooldown and Agility Tome to Level 5 in a run.

Upgrade both Cooldown and Agility Tome to Level 5 in a run. Chonkplate: Get Max HP to 500.

Get Max HP to 500. Black Hole: Get Knockback Tome to Level 10.

Get Knockback Tome to Level 10. Sir Chadwell: Complete Forest Tier 3.

Complete Forest Tier 3. Leeching Crystal: Upgrade Regen Tome to Level 8.

Upgrade Regen Tome to Level 8. Shotgun: 5% chance to find upon breaking a Tumbleweed on Desert Stage 2.

5% chance to find upon breaking a Tumbleweed on Desert Stage 2. Gas Mask: Kill 5,000 enemies using amog.

Kill 5,000 enemies using amog. Gamer Goggles: Defeat a Stage Boss with less than 10% HP left.

Defeat a Stage Boss with less than 10% HP left. Cannon: Kill 5,000 enemies using Rockets.

Kill 5,000 enemies using Rockets. Spaceman: Complete 6 challenges.

Complete 6 challenges. Noelle: Use a Microwave to duplicate Ice Crystal 3 times in a row.

Use a Microwave to duplicate Ice Crystal 3 times in a row. Space Noodle: Complete Desert Tier 2 as Tony McZoom.

Complete Desert Tier 2 as Tony McZoom. Holy Book: Kill a first Stage Boss without taking any damage that run.

Kill a first Stage Boss without taking any damage that run. Cursed Gloves: Get the Cursed Tome to Level 10.

Get the Cursed Tome to Level 10. Soul Harvester: Survive the Final Swarm for 6 minutes.

Survive the Final Swarm for 6 minutes. Dragon's Breath: Kill 1,000 Wisps as Fox on Desert.

Kill 1,000 Wisps as Fox on Desert. Bloody Cleaver: Reach Level 50 as Vlad.

Reach Level 50 as Vlad. Joe's Dagger: Kill 10,000 enemies using the Dexecutioner.

Kill 10,000 enemies using the Dexecutioner. Birdo: Kill 100 enemies using the Tornado weapon while carried by a tornado on Desert.

Kill 100 enemies using the Tornado weapon while carried by a tornado on Desert. Hero Sword: Defeat a Stage Boss without picking up any items, powerups or using shrines.

Defeat a Stage Boss without picking up any items, powerups or using shrines. Dicehead: Complete 100 quests.

Complete 100 quests. Shattered Knowledge: Upgrade Attraction Tome to Level 8.

Upgrade Attraction Tome to Level 8. Mines: Kill 7,500 enemies using Rockets.

Kill 7,500 enemies using Rockets. Energy Core: Defeat the Final Boss 2 times.

Defeat the Final Boss 2 times. Demonic Blood: Increase Max HP with Blood Magic 400 times.

Increase Max HP with Blood Magic 400 times. Corrupted Sword: Get Cursed Tome to Level 20 in under 10 minutes

Get Cursed Tome to Level 20 in under 10 minutes Kevin: Obtain 3 Leeching Crystal in a run.

Obtain 3 Leeching Crystal in a run. Eagle Claw: Kill 10,000 enemies as Birdo.

Kill 10,000 enemies as Birdo. Chaos Tome: Charge every Charge Shrine on a Tier 3 run across all 3 stages without leaving the charge zone.

Charge every Charge Shrine on a Tier 3 run across all 3 stages without leaving the charge zone. Cactus: Kill 100 cactus enemies with Thorns damage.

As of October 8, 2025, the rarest achievements in Megabonk are Cactus and Chaos Tome, both of which have been unlocked by less than 2% players worldwide.

That's everything you need to know about all the unlockable achievements in Megabonk.

