  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Best Easter eggs in Hollow Knight Silksong: Clair Obscur reference, fan-made boss, and more

Best Easter eggs in Hollow Knight Silksong: Clair Obscur reference, fan-made boss, and more

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 16, 2025 14:45 GMT
Here are some of the best Easter eggs in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)
Here are some of the best Easter eggs in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the most successful games of 2025, and just like its predecessor, it's filled with many hidden Easter eggs that have interesting back stories. From a subtle nod to Clair Obscur Expedition 33 to the inclusion of a fan-made boss, these Easter eggs showcase the developer's attention to detail and how passionate they were about this game.

Ad

On that note, here are the five best Easter eggs and hidden details in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion. Additionally, the Easter eggs mentioned in this list are in no particular order.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 reference and other interesting Easter eggs in Hollow Knight Silksong

There are dozens of secrets already uncovered in the game, and it's likely that more Easter eggs will be discovered in the future. Additionally, some entries in this list are confirmed discoveries, while others remain speculative.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

1) Possible Clair Obscur Expedition 33 reference

One of the most talked-about discoveries in Hollow Knight Silksong is a cryptic dialogue that appears in the Weavennest Karn area. If you play the Needolin in the Weavennest Karn, a text appears on the top of the screen:

"Through ages… Bound… Forgotten… Faded… For those who come after…"

For those who don't know, this is the same phrase used in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, one of the most popular RPGs of 2025. The developers of Expedition 33 congratulated Team Cherry on the release of Silksong on September 10, 2025, via X, and the message written on the image seemingly refers to the same Easter egg:

Ad
"Congratulations Team Cherry. For the Weavers who come after!"
Ad

2) A fan-made boss

Shrine Guardian Seth (Image via YouTube/@Sirloin || Team Cherry)
Shrine Guardian Seth (Image via YouTube/@Sirloin || Team Cherry)

Over six years ago, u/big_boi787 shared a post on the Hollow Knight Subreddit sharing that they were battling Ewing Sarcoma, a type of cancer, and wished to talk to Team Cherry about Silksong. In that post, they mentioned getting a chance to design a boss, which was named Seth after his real name. Interestingly, a boss named Shrine Guardian Seth actually appears in Act 3.

Ad

3) Interactions with the Needolin

Cogflies reacting to the Needolin (Image via YouTube/@DanAllenGaming || Team Cherry)
Cogflies reacting to the Needolin (Image via YouTube/@DanAllenGaming || Team Cherry)

The Needolin is one of the most interesting tools in Hollow Knight Silksong. When you play the Needolin, several characters and bugs respond to it in a unique way. Some creatures become calm, while others feature a secret dialogue. For example, the Cogflies start flying vertically in sync.

Ad

4) Pilby’s funeral

Pilby&#039;s funeral (Image via YouTube/@DanAllenGaming || Team Cherry)
Pilby's funeral (Image via YouTube/@DanAllenGaming || Team Cherry)

Pilby is a harmless NPC that you encounter in the Bone Bottom. While many players might have overlooked them, if you spoke to Pilby many times, it has a surprising effect later in the story. Due to some tragic circumstances, Pilby dies during The Terrible Tyrant side quest, and a funeral is held by some pilgrims.

Ad

The pilgrims admit that they don't know the name of the deceased NPC. If you had spoken to Pilby enough earlier, Hornet steps in to reveal the name to others. This is one of the most touching Easter eggs in Hollow Knight Silksong.

5) Trobbio’s fake death

Deating in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via YouTube/@DanAllenGaming || Team Cherry)
Deating in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via YouTube/@DanAllenGaming || Team Cherry)

Trobbio is one of the most dramatic bosses in Silksong. His battle seems like it's a theatrical performance. After defeating him, many players would naturally assume that he died like the other bosses in Hollow Knight Silksong. Interestingly, if you leave the arena and return shortly after, Trobbio can be seen alive, quickly lying back down to continue the act of faking death.

Ad

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications