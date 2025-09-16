Best Easter eggs in Hollow Knight Silksong: Clair Obscur reference, fan-made boss, and more

Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the most successful games of 2025, and just like its predecessor, it's filled with many hidden Easter eggs that have interesting back stories. From a subtle nod to Clair Obscur Expedition 33 to the inclusion of a fan-made boss, these Easter eggs showcase the developer's attention to detail and how passionate they were about this game.On that note, here are the five best Easter eggs and hidden details in Hollow Knight Silksong.Note: This list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion. Additionally, the Easter eggs mentioned in this list are in no particular order.Clair Obscur Expedition 33 reference and other interesting Easter eggs in Hollow Knight SilksongThere are dozens of secrets already uncovered in the game, and it's likely that more Easter eggs will be discovered in the future. Additionally, some entries in this list are confirmed discoveries, while others remain speculative.1) Possible Clair Obscur Expedition 33 referenceOne of the most talked-about discoveries in Hollow Knight Silksong is a cryptic dialogue that appears in the Weavennest Karn area. If you play the Needolin in the Weavennest Karn, a text appears on the top of the screen:&quot;Through ages… Bound… Forgotten… Faded… For those who come after…&quot;For those who don't know, this is the same phrase used in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, one of the most popular RPGs of 2025. The developers of Expedition 33 congratulated Team Cherry on the release of Silksong on September 10, 2025, via X, and the message written on the image seemingly refers to the same Easter egg:&quot;Congratulations Team Cherry. For the Weavers who come after!&quot;2) A fan-made bossShrine Guardian Seth (Image via YouTube/@Sirloin || Team Cherry)Over six years ago, u/big_boi787 shared a post on the Hollow Knight Subreddit sharing that they were battling Ewing Sarcoma, a type of cancer, and wished to talk to Team Cherry about Silksong. In that post, they mentioned getting a chance to design a boss, which was named Seth after his real name. Interestingly, a boss named Shrine Guardian Seth actually appears in Act 3.3) Interactions with the NeedolinCogflies reacting to the Needolin (Image via YouTube/@DanAllenGaming || Team Cherry)The Needolin is one of the most interesting tools in Hollow Knight Silksong. When you play the Needolin, several characters and bugs respond to it in a unique way. Some creatures become calm, while others feature a secret dialogue. For example, the Cogflies start flying vertically in sync.4) Pilby’s funeralPilby's funeral (Image via YouTube/@DanAllenGaming || Team Cherry)Pilby is a harmless NPC that you encounter in the Bone Bottom. While many players might have overlooked them, if you spoke to Pilby many times, it has a surprising effect later in the story. Due to some tragic circumstances, Pilby dies during The Terrible Tyrant side quest, and a funeral is held by some pilgrims.The pilgrims admit that they don't know the name of the deceased NPC. If you had spoken to Pilby enough earlier, Hornet steps in to reveal the name to others. This is one of the most touching Easter eggs in Hollow Knight Silksong.5) Trobbio’s fake deathDeating in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via YouTube/@DanAllenGaming || Team Cherry)Trobbio is one of the most dramatic bosses in Silksong. His battle seems like it's a theatrical performance. After defeating him, many players would naturally assume that he died like the other bosses in Hollow Knight Silksong. Interestingly, if you leave the arena and return shortly after, Trobbio can be seen alive, quickly lying back down to continue the act of faking death.Read more articles here:Best tools tier list: Hollow Knight Silksong5 best mods for Hollow Knight SilksongWhat happens if you die in Hollow Knight Silksong?