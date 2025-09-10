5 best mods for Hollow Knight Silksong

Hollow Knight Silksong has been out for just a week, and fans seem to enjoy it a lot so far. With an even larger map than the original game, there are a lot of places to explore and plenty of challenges to face. However, many players may be getting frustrated by the game's difficulty and scale, and might be looking for methods to make things easier for themselves.

The good news is that hundreds of mods are already available for the game. On that note, here are five of the best mods you should try out in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: This list is subjective, and the entries are not arranged in any particular order.

Teleport and other great mods for Hollow Knight Silksong

For most mods in Silksong, you’ll first need to set up BepInEx 5. Here's a step-by-step guide to installing it:

Download and extract the BepInEx 5 files from the Nexus Mods website.

files from the Nexus Mods website. Go to Steam and select Hollow Knight Silksong from the Library.

and select from the Library. Select Manage and then click Browse Local Files .

and then click . Now, drag all extracted BepInEx 5 files into this folder.

Once this is ready, you can install mods by placing their files in the correct folder inside BepInEx. Now, here are the five best mods to try out:

1) Enemy health bar

Enemy health bar in SIlksong (Image via Nexus Mods || Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight Silksong doesn't show the enemy's health by default, which could be frustrating for some players. To fix this, @XiaoHaiNB has created the ShowDamage HealthBar mod, which adds a clean health bar above all the enemies. The best part is that it blends with the game's design and doesn't seem like a third-party/external addition.

Here's the link to download the mod:

ShowDamage HealthBar mod: Download

2) Teleport

You can teleport anywhere with this mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

The map of Silksong is huge, and while you can fast travel thanks to the Bell Beast, it doesn't cover everything. Moving across the map often takes time and requires some tricky movement mechanics at times. To make travelling much easier, @YurisCat has made a simple Teleportation mod that allows you to instantly move to any location on the map.

Here's the link to download it:

Teleport mod: Download

3) Death counter

Death counter in the left corner (Image via Nexus Mods || Team Cherry)

The Hollow Knight series is infamous for its difficulty, and it's extremely rare for new players to clear boss fights or long sections without dying. Many players like to keep a track of their deaths, but Silksong doesn't have a tracker. That's where the Death Counter mod by @Rexxah comes in. It displays your total number of deaths in the top left corner of the screen, without disrupting the game's user interface.

You can download it via the following link:

Silksong Death Counter mod: Download

4) Multiple cheats

Configuring health with Simple Cheats mod (Image via Nexus Mods || Team Cherry)

For those who just want to experience the story without taking any gameplay challenges, the Simple Cheats mod by @DevToolsMaster is the perfect tool. It allows you to basically do anything in the game. For example, you can adjust how many items you carry, how much damage you deal, how fast Hornet moves, and much more. This mod opens in a separate window, meaning you can easily toggle any cheat on or off.

Here's the download link for this mod:

Simple Cheats mod: Download

5) Infinites Rosaries

Enemy dropping Rosary (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Earning Rosary can be tough, especially for beginners. If you die, you lose all the Rosaries (unless you have the Rosary String), which can be stressful. To solve this, @midouu has created the Simple Rosary Cheat mod. This tool grants you 1000 Rosaries instantly by pressing F3.

Here's a link to the mod:

Simple Rosary Cheat mod: Download

