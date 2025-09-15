Best tools tier list: Hollow Knight Silksong

Hollow Knight Silksong is a very detailed game with dozens of unique tools to explore. Each one comes with its own strengths, drawbacks, and even playstyles. With over 50 tools to use, it can be overwhelming for new players to determine the best in the game.

To make it easier for you, here's a complete tier list for all tools in Hollow Knight Silksong, ranked from best to worst.

Note: This tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Hollow Knight Silksong tools tier list: All items ranked from best to worst

The tools in this tier list are divided into four categories. S tier represents the absolute best and most useful items. A tier includes strong tools that are situational but still highly effective. B tier holds average or niche items that might not always be great to use. At last, C tier consists of the least useful tools in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Here's the complete tier list:

Tier Tool name S Flea Brew, Cogwork Wheel, Sting Shard, Cogfly, Tacks, Plasmium Phial, Flintslate, Fractured Mask, Druid’s Eyes, Multibinder, Longclaw, Reserve Bind, Compass, Shell Satchel, Curvesickle

A Silkshot (all forms), Pimpillo, Throwing Ring, Volt Filament, Pin Badge, Pollip Pouch, Egg of Flealia, Claw Mirror, Weavelight, Magma Bell, Warding Bell, Snitch Pick, Dead Bug’s Purse, Silkspeed Anklets, Spool Extender, Injector Band, Quick Sling, Claw Mirrors, Ascendant’s Grip B Longpin, Threefold Pin, Curveclaw, Conchcutter, Snare Setter, Rosary Cannon, Delver’s Drill, Wispfire Lantern, Sawtooth Circlet, Wreath of Purity, Memory Crystal, Scuttlebrace C Spider Strings, Thief’s Mark, Magnetite Brooch, Weighted Belt, Barbed Bracelet, Needle Phial, Straight Pin, Shard Pendant, Magnetite Dice



S tier

Shell Satchel in Silksong (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Tools such as the Shell Satchel and Reserve Bind provide great utility. Meanwhile, Cogfly, Tacks, and Curvesickle are great damage dealers. Additionally, early tools like Compass and Druid's Eyes are easy to unlock and extremely useful throughout the game. Overall, all the tools in this tier are impactful in any situation. Here are the best tools in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Flea Brew

Cogwork Wheel

Sting Shard

Cogfly, Tacks

Plasmium Phial

Flintslate

Fractured Mask

Druid’s Eyes

Multibinder

Longclaw

Reserve Bind

Compass

Shell Satchel

Curvesickle

A tier

Silkshot in Silksong (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

A Tier tools are highly effective but not always as universal as S Tier. Tools such as the Silkshot, Volt Filament, and Quick Sling excel in certain situations. Utility-focused items such as the Spool Extender and Weavelight are also valuable but are only required if you use Silk too aggressively. Here are all the A-tier tools in the game:

Silkshot (all forms)

Pimpillo

Throwing Ring

Volt Filament

Pin Badge

Pollip Pouch

Egg of Flealia

Claw Mirror

Weavelight

Magma Bell

Warding Bell

Snitch Pick

Dead Bug’s Purse

Silkspeed Anklets

Spool Extender

Injector Band

Quick Sling

Claw Mirrors

Ascendant’s Grip

B tier

Wispfire Lantern in Silksong (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

All the tools mentioned in this tier serve their purpose but rarely feel essential compared to the ones mentioned before. Items like the Snare Setter, Wispfire Lantern, and Sawtooth Circlet seem really strong, but in reality, they provide only situational combat support. Here are all the B-tier tools:

Longpin

Threefold Pin

Curveclaw

Conchcutter

Snare Setter

Rosary Cannon

Delver’s Drill

Wispfire Lantern

Sawtooth Circlet

Wreath of Purity

Memory Crystal

Scuttlebrace

C tier

Thief's Mark in Silksong (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Tools like the Spider Strings, Magnetite Dice, and Thief's Mark are pretty much useless. Meanwhile, the Weighted Belt, Barbed Bracelet, and Straight Pin add little value and rarely make a noticeable impact. Here are the least useful tools in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Spider Strings

Thief’s Mark

Magnetite Brooch

Weighted Belt

Barbed Bracelet

Needle Phial

Straight Pin

Shard Pendant

Magnetite Dice

That's everything you need to know about the Hollow Knight Silksong tools tier list.

