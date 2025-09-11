How to use the multiplayer mod in Hollow Knight Silksong

Mods in Hollow Knight Silksong are already expanding the way that players enjoy the game. One of the most interesting community-made tools so far is the multiplayer mod that lets players enjoy the campaign with their friends, turning the solo adventure into co-op.

On that note, here’s how you can download and install the Silkless multiplayer mod in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to download and install the multiplayer mod in Hollow Knight Silksong

The mod you need to play Silksong in co-op is called Silkless, which is available for free on Nexus Mods. It allows you to invite a friend and play the campaign together. Do note that you must have BepInEx 5 installed.

How to install

Silkless mod installation folder (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Microsoft)

Here's how to download and install the multiplayer mod in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Download the Silkless mod from the Nexus Mods website.

from the Nexus Mods website. Extract the zip file and copy the SilklessCoop.cfg and SilklessCoop.dll files .

and . Go to the following folder in the game files: Hollow Knight Silksong > BepInNex > plugins or config.

Paste SilklessCoop.cfg in the config folder and SilklessCoop.dll in the plugins folder.

folder and SilklessCoop.dll in the folder. Launch the game, and press F5 to activate multiplayer mode.

For more details regarding BepInEx 5, read our Hollow Knight: Silksong mods installation guide.

How to play

There are two ways to play Silksong using the multiplayer mod:

Steam: If both players have the Steam version of the game, simply press F5 to enable the Silkless mode and invite your friend directly from your Steam friends list. This process is exactly how you invite your friends in any multiplayer game.

If both players have the Steam version of the game, simply press F5 to enable the Silkless mode and invite your friend directly from your Steam friends list. This process is exactly how you invite your friends in any multiplayer game. Without Steam: For this, one of the players needs to host a server. For more information, you can read the description of Silkless on Nexus Mods.

That's everything you need to know about the multiplayer mod in Silksong. While the process is quite complicated, it's worth giving it a shot if you want to experience the game in a completely new way.

