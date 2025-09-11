All endings in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them

The endings in Hollow Knight Silksong make the game feel complete. Much like the first installment, the story does not have an conclusive finish, and the protagonist Hornet's journey has five possible endings, including a hidden route and a true ending. Each of them has conditions to unlock, some of which you will be able to get to sooner than others.

While none of the endings are particularly difficult, they do require time, some exploration, and in a couple of instances, some sacrifice. This breakdown will look at all of the endings in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: This article is a work in progress, and parts of it are based on the author's views. It will be updated and corrected as new details emerge.

All Endings in Hollow Knight Silksong, explained

There are five meaningful endings in Hollow Knight Silksong: Weaver Queen, Snared Silk, Twisted Child, Passing of the Age, and Sister of the Void. Some of them end the run and roll credits, some return you to play, and at least one leaves the save file altered so you can continue into Act 3.

Here are the endings in Hollow Knight Silksong:

1) Twisted Child

Twisted Child is one of the cursed endings in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || Youtube@/Mori-101)

The Twisted Child ending is Hornet at her most tragic. To reach it, first pick up the Twisted Bud in the Bilewater area. Carry it all the way to Greyroot in Shellwood, where handing it over curses Hornet.

The curse is brutal: no healing, no silk generation, and weakened combat. From there, you press on to the final battle against Grandmother Silk. The trick is to stay cursed, and if you cure it, the ending won’t unlock.

Defeating the boss in this weakened state gives you the shortest of all cutscenes. Hornet collapses, cursed tendrils spreading from her body, but her sacrifice seals away Grandmother Silk once and for all. It’s not a victory that Hornet celebrates; it's more like a grim price paid for Pharloom’s survival.

2) Weaver Queen

Weaver Queen is one of the standard endings in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || Youtube@/Hyewolf)

This is the path most players will see on their first run. No detours, no hidden requirements, you progress through the main story, climb the Citadel, and beat Grandmother Silk.

The cutscene is far from triumphant. Hornet fuses with the Weaver Queen’s power and mutates into a spider-like being. The kingdom doesn’t flourish; instead, the Citadel and the lands below collapse under suffocating silk, leaving Pharloom ruined.

It is one of the most straightforward endings in Hollow Knight Silksong and one of the bleakest, showing how even victory can twist into devastation.

3) Passing of the Age

Passing of the Age is one of the endings for Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

This one isn’t a separate route like the other endings in Hollow Knight Silksong, but a secret cutscene that plays once you’ve finished the wandering mushroom character’s quest. To unlock it, track down this strange traveler across Pharloom, speaking to them in every location they appear.

If you’ve seen their full story and then finished the game, the “Passing of the Age” cutscene can trigger after any other ending. It isn’t about Hornet’s choices or her battles, but more of a reflective epilogue that closes the loop on the mushroom wanderer’s journey.

For that, it feels like a bonus piece of lore, layered on top of whichever ending you’ve earned.

4) Snared Silk

Grand Mother Silk and Hornet in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Start by completing all wish boards in Bone Bottom, Bellhart, and Songclave, then move the flea caravan to its final location. At that point, the Songclave Caretaker will give you a new task: collect three souls and the hidden snare.

The snare can be found in Weaverden Atla, hidden behind a secret ceiling passage above the bench. Once you return with everything, the caretaker sets the trap, leading to a rematch with Grandmother Silk, this time fought with the Needolin.

To unlock this route, first access to the Silk and Soul Wayfarer quest, which only becomes available once every other quest in the game is complete. This marks the start of Act 3. The quest requires four key components:

Maiden’s Soul

Hermit’s Soul

Seeker’s Soul

Snare Setter

With these in hand, you face Grandmother Silk again. Be sure to use the Needolin instead of Bind. During the fight, the Void emerges and attempts to consume Silk, who in turn tries to drag Hornet down with her. At the last moment, Lace intervenes and saves Hornet.

After the cutscene, the game doesn’t end. You return to your save in Act 3, where the path toward the true final boss, Lost Lace, becomes available.

5) Sister of the Void

Sister of the Void is one of the true endings in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || Youtube@/Modus)

The real conclusion to Silksong comes only after you’ve completed nearly everything else, including unlocking Act 3. Beat Grandmother Silk once, let the credits roll, then reload your save.

From there, find the Diving Bell Key to access the hidden Abyss under the docks. At the bottom waits the game’s true final boss: Lost Lace. This is one of the most brutal fights in Silksong, demanding mastery of every Silk ability.

Defeating her triggers the longest and most emotional cutscene. The spreading Void consumes hornet and Lace until a familiar figure appears. The Knight, in their Shade Lord form, saves them both. The moment ties Silksong directly to Hollow Knight, showing the Knight survived and still shares a bond with Hornet.

The final image is haunting yet hopeful: Pharloom in ruins, Hornet alive, and Lace laughing despite it all. The two games close their loop together in this ending.

That concludes our guide on endings in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

