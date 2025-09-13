There are three Slab Keys in Hollow Knight Silksong, hidden in various areas. These are required to unlock more accessible regions in The Slab and complete various quests. Players may be familiar with The Slab if they got kidnapped in Act 1 by The Slab’s jailers. If not, this area is located northeast of "The Mount Fay" and can also be accessed from different areas of the map.

Ad

This article highlights all Slab Key locations in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Hollow Knight Silksong: All Slab Key locations

Here's how you can reach the locations to find all three Slab Keys in the game:

Key of Apostate

Start from the upper section of Bilewater to get the Slab Keys (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube/@GGChannelX)

To find the Key of Apostate, start from the upper section of Bilewater as shown in the image above. Climb the walls to reach the area above Bilewater , where you will encounter some hidden passages.

as shown in the image above. Climb the walls to reach the , where you will encounter some hidden passages. Reach the top left hidden passage and continue moving through it. When you reach the end, you will notice a gap; jump over it to access the next passage .

and continue moving through it. When you reach the end, you will notice a gap; jump over it to . Eventually, you will come to a dead end where you can spot the Key of Apostate hidden inside a shell. Strike the shell twice to break it and retrieve the key.

Ad

Trending

Read more: All Mask Shard locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

Key of Indolent

Start from the vertical area to reach The Slab and get all three Slab Keys (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube/@GGChannelX)

You can start from the top vertical area of “The Mount Fay,” as shown in the image above.

as shown in the image above. From here, run to your left until you come across a small vertical passway. Climb through this passage to reach the upper section on your left, and continue while dodging a trap until you reach another dead end .

until you . Use your wall-climbing ability to navigate through a vertical passage and reach the above area, which is The Slab .

to navigate through a vertical passage and reach the above area, which is . Once you are there, use the platforms to reach the left passage. Continue moving until you enter a snowy environment .

. Carefully jump down, and you will spot a passage just below the upper section from where you just jumped. Continue moving until you find a dead end , and next to it, another passage that leads downward.

, and next to it, another passage that leads downward. Simply go all the way to the ground and move left to find the Slab key attached to a metal chain .

and attached to a . Hit the chain once to drop the key to the ground and take it. Be careful, as this area has two foes that can hinder your progress and inflict damage.

Ad

Check out: Hollow Knight Silksong review: Beautiful, brutal, and worth the wait

Key of Heretic

Take the Key of Heretic after defeating all the enemies (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube/@GGChannelX)

The Key of Heretic is present in the upper section of The Slab . Start from the resting bench area in the upper section of The Slab and proceed to the right.

. in the and proceed to the right. You will find a lower vertical passage that leads to the ground. From there, head left until you find a gate triggering a “Descend” prompt on the screen .

that leads to the ground. From there, head left until you find a gate on the screen After the gate opens, you will reach the lower base where several enemies await. Once you defeat them, one of them will drop the Key of Heretic.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Hollow Knight Silksong guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.