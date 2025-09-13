There are three Slab Keys in Hollow Knight Silksong, hidden in various areas. These are required to unlock more accessible regions in The Slab and complete various quests. Players may be familiar with The Slab if they got kidnapped in Act 1 by The Slab’s jailers. If not, this area is located northeast of "The Mount Fay" and can also be accessed from different areas of the map.
This article highlights all Slab Key locations in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Hollow Knight Silksong: All Slab Key locations
Here's how you can reach the locations to find all three Slab Keys in the game:
Key of Apostate
- To find the Key of Apostate, start from the upper section of Bilewater as shown in the image above. Climb the walls to reach the area above Bilewater, where you will encounter some hidden passages.
- Reach the top left hidden passage and continue moving through it. When you reach the end, you will notice a gap; jump over it to access the next passage.
- Eventually, you will come to a dead end where you can spot the Key of Apostate hidden inside a shell. Strike the shell twice to break it and retrieve the key.
Key of Indolent
- You can start from the top vertical area of “The Mount Fay,” as shown in the image above.
- From here, run to your left until you come across a small vertical passway. Climb through this passage to reach the upper section on your left, and continue while dodging a trap until you reach another dead end.
- Use your wall-climbing ability to navigate through a vertical passage and reach the above area, which is The Slab.
- Once you are there, use the platforms to reach the left passage. Continue moving until you enter a snowy environment.
- Carefully jump down, and you will spot a passage just below the upper section from where you just jumped. Continue moving until you find a dead end, and next to it, another passage that leads downward.
- Simply go all the way to the ground and move left to find the Slab key attached to a metal chain.
- Hit the chain once to drop the key to the ground and take it. Be careful, as this area has two foes that can hinder your progress and inflict damage.
Key of Heretic
- The Key of Heretic is present in the upper section of The Slab. Start from the resting bench area in the upper section of The Slab and proceed to the right.
- You will find a lower vertical passage that leads to the ground. From there, head left until you find a gate triggering a “Descend” prompt on the screen.
- After the gate opens, you will reach the lower base where several enemies await. Once you defeat them, one of them will drop the Key of Heretic.
