All Mask Shard Locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

Mask Shard is a crucial item in Hollow Knight Silksong required to upgrade Hornet’s health. There are 20 in total, some hidden throughout the map, others obtained as rewards, and a few available for purchase from vendors in exchange for Rosaries. You need four such items to upgrade Hornet's health bar by one mask.

This article highlights all the Mask Shard locations in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Hollow Knight Silksong: All Mask Shard locations

1) Mask Shard in Wormway

You can find the item in the Wormway area, located west of Bone Bottom. Start from the vertical area and go left, descending all the way down using the platform. Once at the bottom, you will spot the Mask Shard glowing in an arch to your right.

Mask Shard in the Wormway area in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

2) Mask Shard Far Fields #1

To get the item in Far Fields, you’ll need the Swift Step and Drifter's Cloak abilities. Once you have them, head right to the Seamstress Home area and ride the current upward. Keep moving until you reach the top-most area. At the end of the path, you’ll find a small platform with an air current that lifts you to another platform, which holds magma that erupts.

Use these magma platforms to escalate above (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Dan Allen Gaming)

Be careful, as the magma will blast and cause health damage. After it blasts, the air current will push you up into the next passage. Continue left until you reach a room with spikes. Drop down, strike the magma rock there, and quickly dash away to avoid damage. Once it explodes, it will create an air current that will lift you to bypass the spikes.

A still of Mask Shard (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Dan Allen Gaming)

On the next platform, you’ll face two more magma rocks. Hit them to generate another air current. Ride it up, and you’ll see a large magma mass attached to the wall. Strike it while floating to make it fall and break the ground below. After the ground collapses, you’ll discover the Mask Shard.

3) Mask Shard in Deep Docks

The next one can be found in the “The Marrow” area, for which you need the double jump ability. Start from the resting bench located at The Marrow entrance. Go left and descend using the platform until you find a broken foe’s skull.

The item is located beside a silk cocoon (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

Continue left using the hanging platforms to reach a lava surface, marking the entrance to Deep Docks. You will also see a silk cocoon there. Proceed forward to locate the item.

4) Mask Shard in Shellwood

In the Shellwood area, go down to reach the middle passage. Continue left using the platform and strike the flowers to elevate the Hornet and reach the upper section. You will arrive at a small, hidden section blocked by a wall. Strike the wall once to break it, and you will find the item.

Strike once to break the wall and get the item (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

5) Mask in Citadel

Start your search here, as shown in the image below. Move left and carefully descend to reach a passage on your left. Continue left until you find a silk cocoon. From there, proceed left towards another passage that leads to a vertical area. Use wall climbing to reach the upper section; you will find the Mask Shard here.

Start from this location in Citadel (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

6) Purchase from Jubilana

You can purchase a Mask Shard from Jubilana in the Songclave area for 750 Rosaries.

Purchase from Jubilana (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Dan Allen Gaming)

7) Purchase from Pebb

Another Mask Shard can be purchased from Pebb in the Bone Bottom area for 300 Rosaries.

Purchase from Pebb (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

8) Mask Shard in Mount Fay

Reach the extreme west of Mount Fay and stand on this platform as shown in the image. Dash upward to get the Mask Shard hidden in a chamber.

Stand on the platform and dash upward to get the item (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

9) Mask Shard in Far Field #2

If you are starting from this point, as shown in the image, go all the way to the right until you find the lava water surface. Use the platforms there to climb up and access the upper right passage. Once you arrive, enter the passage and descend all the way to the ground.

Start from the location in Far Field in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Dan Allen Gaming)

Beware of the spikes, as they can kill the Hornet, causing you to restart from the previous checkpoint. After you reach the ground, you will encounter a lava surface that will erupt, creating lava water. Use the wall to hang on until the magma blast passes. Now comes the most challenging part. There will be two platforms, and stepping on one will cause it to immediately descend into the lava water.

Use wall climbing to escape the lava water (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Dan Allen Gaming)

Therefore, you will only have a few seconds to stay on any platform. On top of that, there will be several enemy bugs that will hinder your progression. At this point, use your clawline ability to grab onto walls and fight enemies in the air. After eliminating the bugs, the lava water will gradually rise. Use the walls to climb all the way up from where you descended.

Get the item on your right in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Dan Allen Gaming)

Once you reach this point, the lava water will stop rising and create an airflow current. Use the current to lift the Hornet and access the upper section. To your right, you will spot the item.

10) Mask Shard in Blasted Steps

In the Blasted Steps area, you'll find another mask. From this location, as shown in the image, dash upward to reach a hidden passage. After bypassing the spikes, continue going up until you spot the Mask Shard inside a cave.

Start from the location in Blasted Steps from Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

11) Mask Shard in The Slab

Start from this location, as shown in the image below. Go right, dodging the spikes and striking repeatedly at the circular rotating spike machine. This will allow you to elevate and reach the top left passage. Once you get there, you will spot the mask locked in a shell. Simply hit it two or three times to break it and get the mask.

Proceed from the vertical passway in The Slab (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

12) Mask Shard in Mount Fay

Reach the upper section of Mount Fay as shown in the image. Dash upward to reach an area filled with crystals. Break some of the upper crystals to access the upper platform, where you will encounter a black enemy that generates spikes.

The map of Mount Fay in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

Aim to reach the highest areas by wall climbing and defeating these enemies, while also breaking some crystals. Eventually, you will discover a hidden area with the mask covered in stones. Strike that to break the stone block and receive the item.

13) Mask Shard in whispering vault

In the Whispering Vault area, reach the location shown on the map. From there, dash upward, and you will spot the mask inside a lantern. Give quite a few hits to break it and get the mask.

Dash upward to spot the item inside a lantern in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

14) Mask Shard in Bilewater

Start from the location as shown in the image and head right, crossing over the spikes. Use the wall climb ability to climb up the vertical passway and continue moving right through the passage. You will encounter a bridge above toxic water and some flying bugs. Cross the bridge carefully, and you find another vertical area to climb.

Bilewater map in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

Once you reach the path, you will come across more toxic water surfaces and platforms that you jump across individually to cross the area. At the end of the area, you will find another vertical passway to ascend. Once you reach, you will spot the mask on your right side.

15) Mask Shard in Wisp Thicket

Begin in the Wisp Thicket area, as shown on the map. Move towards the right side while crossing the toxic water. You will need to climb up a wall filled with spikes. On the left side, you will spot the Mask.

Start searching from this area in Wisp Thicket from Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

Other Mask Shards can be obtained as a reward. Here are all the quests you must complete to receive one Mask Shard for each:

Accomplishing Fastest In Pharloom wish in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Game Guides Channel)

Savage Beastfly quest

quest The Hidden Hunter quest from Act 3

quest from Act 3 Fastest in Pharloom quest

quest Dark Hearts quest in Act 3

