Megabonk: Everything you need to know

Megabonk has become yet another indie sensation of 2025, and it came out of nowhere. The roguelike survival game recently peaked at over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, becoming one of the biggest surprises this year. With all the hype surrounding it, many might be curious to know more about the game and whether it's worth purchasing.
On that note, here's everything to know about Megabonk.
Also read: Sledding Game might be the next big indie hit, and it's free to try
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Megabonk: Game concept, price, and more
Megabonk was released on September 18, 2025, on PC via Steam and has already sold over a million copies within a few weeks, as confirmed by its developers on X. The game features fast-paced survival gameplay and simple mechanics that are fairly easy to learn.
How to play
Megabonk is a roguelike survivor where players face endless waves of enemies in procedurally generated arenas. You start each run with a basic weapon, and eventually upgrade as you kill more and more enemies. The more you survive, the harder it gets. The game features 20 playable characters and over 70 unique items to try.
If you have played roguelike games such as Risk of Rain 2, Vampire Survivors, and the classic Alien Shooter series from the 2000s, you will immediately recognize the gameplay mechanics. The biggest difference is that Megabonk takes a more humorous approach.
Price
The game is currently priced at $9.99 and is only available on Steam. The pricing may vary depending on your region. If you are skeptical about spending money on the game, you can check out its free demo on its Steam page. Unfortunately, the game is not available on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S yet.
System requirements
The developers seem to carry the same playful and unserious tone of the game even in the official game description on Steam. Instead of writing the technical details, they decided to add humor to the system requirements:
Minimum
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: Potato
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: No
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 500 MB available space
- Sound Card: Any
Recommended
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: Potato 2
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: Yes
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 500 MB available space
- Sound Card: Any
In conclusion, Megabonk is a very lightweight game that can easily run on low-end systems. The download size is less than 200 MB for both Windows and Linux.
That's everything to know about Megabonk. If interested, you can check out the game on Steam.
Read more articles here:
- Schedule 1 reportedly sold over 5 million copies on Steam
- Why do Unreal Engine 5 games struggle to run well on PC? Technical limitations and what's going wrong with it
- What is Stop Killing Games? Controversy surrounding game preservation explored
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.