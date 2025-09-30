Sledding Game might be the next big indie hit, and it's free to try

Sledding Game is an upcoming casual co-op title that could turn into the next surprise indie hit. 2025 has been a great year for indie games, with releases like PEAK, REPO, Schedule 1, and Clair Obscur selling millions of copies within months. Now, this quirky project by a new studio named The Sledding Corporation might take the spotlight with a mix of cute characters and ragdoll physics.
On that note, here's everything we know about Sledding Game so far.
Everything you need to know about the Sledding Game
Sledding Game doesn’t follow any strict rules or structured missions. Instead, it simply lets players to jump into a lobby and have fun however they want. The core activity is, of course, sledding, but it's made more fun with silly character designs, ragdoll physics, and proximity voice chat.
The free demo version on Steam is pretty straightforward. Once you launch the game, you can either enter or create a lobby. There are two types of lobbies that you can create: text chat and proximity voice chat. Once you enter the playground, you play as a cute round frog, and you can equip your Sledge anywhere by pressing the Shift key.
You can race downhills, do wild tricks to gain XP, and travel around using the cable cars as well. There are no quests in the demo version for now, but the final game might have different maps and challenges to explore.
While the free demo has a limited scope, the players seem to love it a lot so far, as the Steam page already has over 2,000 reviews with an Overwhelmingly Positive rating. The official price and release date are yet to be announced.
That's everything you need to know about the Sledding Game. If interested, you can wishlist the game on Steam here.
