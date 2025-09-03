How to find and kill all rival cartel members in Schedule 1

The Schedule 1 v0.4.0 update has added many features. One of the biggest highlights is the arrival of the Benzies, a rival cartel group. They will try to take over the drug business in the town while constantly interfering with your progress. Your dealers will often text you about being attacked and having their money stolen. Sometimes, these cartel members may even ambush you.

However, finding members of the Benzies can be difficult, as they only spawn at specific locations and timings. This guide explains everything you need to know about the rival cartel members in Schedule 1.

Note: This article focuses on Schedule 1 and its content, which is a video game set in a fictional world. The items, recipes, etc, don't refer to anything in real life.

Everything you need to know about the rival cartel members in Schedule 1

There are a total of five rival cartel members you may encounter in the game. Three appear in the Westville area, while the other two spawn in the Docks. Killing them is important because every time you eliminate one, the Benzies' influence meter drops significantly in that region.

Exact location of rival cartel members (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // TVGS)

To kill the rival cartel members, we recommended purchasing the Pump Shotgun, as it is currently the strongest close-range weapon. Once you are ready, visit one of the abovementioned locations just a few seconds before midnight. You can check the exact time using the in-game mobile phone.

The rival cartel members only appear at midnight for a few seconds before entering their hideout, so timing is everything.

If the in-game time is far behind, you can speed things up using the following console command:

Change in-game time: settime *hours:minutes* (For example, "settime 23:55")

Arrive a few seconds early, equip the shotgun, and shoot the cartel members as soon as they spawn. Repeat the process in each location to get rid of them all.

How to protect your dealers from rival cartel members

If you are a beginner and not yet prepared to hunt down rival cartel members directly, your dealers will often be targeted. They will text you about being attacked - this usually means the Benzies stole their money and, in some cases, even your drugs.

Give your dealer a weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // TVGS)

You can solve this problem by handing over a weapon to your dealer. Many players are unaware that they can drag almost anything besides the drugs in their dealer's inventory. Simply hand them a weapon, such as the M1911 pistol, and your problem should be solved. Don't worry about the ammo, as all dealers have unlimited bullets.

That's everything you need to know about handling rival cartel members in the game.

