How to get Finishing the Job secret achievement in Schedule 1

Finishing the Job in Schedule 1 is the hardest and rarest achievement to unlock. You get it by completing the final mission assigned by Uncle Nelson, and it's not visible in the full list of achievements on Steam. As of September 1, 2025, only 0.1% of the players worldwide have unlocked it.

Ad

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the achievement and how to unlock it.

Note: This article focuses on Schedule 1 and its content, which is a video game set in a fictional world. Items, recipes, etc. mentioned in the article are exclusively from the game and don't refer to anything in real life.

How to complete the Finishing the Job mission in Schedule 1

The first thing you need to do is unlock every area on the map. The standard approach is to unlock all customers in one area, spray-paint graffiti in the designated locations, and eliminate rival cartel members to reduce the Benzies' influence. Once your rivals' power drops, the next area becomes available, and you keep repeating the process until you unlock the final region, Uptown.

Ad

Trending

The quicker way is to simply use the built-in console cheats by pressing the ~ button and typing the following command:

Type the following cheat: setregionunlock *area name*

Here are the area names (do not capitalise in console): northtown, westville, downtown, docks, suburbia, uptown

Once Uptown is unlocked, go to sleep in-game and wake up in the morning to unlock the Finishing the Job mission. Here's a step-by-step guide to completing this mission:

Ad

1) Uncle Nelson's call

Finishing the Job mission unlocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Once you wake up, you will receive a payphone call from Uncle Nelson, who is still in prison. He explains that even though we have controlled all the areas, the Benzies are not going to stop. He will assign you the task of destroying their base of operations, Hyland Manor.

Ad

2) Buy RDX from Billy and turn it into a bomb

Trading with Billy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Head to Billy at the chemical plant and ask him about the process of buying RDX. He will first tell you that it requires a lot of legal paperwork, but he can also arrange some RDX if you provide him with 20x C*caine of moderate quality. Once you give him the same, you'll instantly get the RDX in return.

Ad

Now, take the RDX to Stan, who will agree to turn it into a bomb. But first, he will ask you to help him kill a thief near the docks who has been stealing his items. The thief can be seen roaming around at night, wearing a blue t-shirt. Once you eliminate him, return to Stan, and he will craft the bomb for you.

3) Ask Sam to dig a tunnel, then plant the bomb

Ad

Plant the bomb under the Hyland Manor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Reach out to Sam during the day, who will dig a tunnel under the Hyland Manor. Since it's illegal, he will ask for $10,000 to stay quiet. Once you pay him and sleep for a night, you will find a tunnel ready near the Hyland Manor.

Ad

Finishing the Job achievement on Steam unlocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Valve)

Enter the tunnel and plant the bombs under the mansion. Keep a safe distance and wait for the explosion. Once the bomb explodes, you will receive a Steam notification about having unlocked the secret achievement named Finishing the Job.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the secret achievement in Schedule 1. While it takes some time and effort, it rewards you with the rarest achievement and a chance to unlock Hyland Manor, the biggest property in the game.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.