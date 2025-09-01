How to get Finishing the Job secret achievement in Schedule 1

Finishing the Job in Schedule 1 is the hardest and rarest achievement to unlock. You get it by completing the final mission assigned by Uncle Nelson, and it's not visible in the full list of achievements on Steam. As of September 1, 2025, only 0.1% of the players worldwide have unlocked it.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the achievement and how to unlock it.
Note: This article focuses on Schedule 1 and its content, which is a video game set in a fictional world. Items, recipes, etc. mentioned in the article are exclusively from the game and don't refer to anything in real life.
How to complete the Finishing the Job mission in Schedule 1
The first thing you need to do is unlock every area on the map. The standard approach is to unlock all customers in one area, spray-paint graffiti in the designated locations, and eliminate rival cartel members to reduce the Benzies' influence. Once your rivals' power drops, the next area becomes available, and you keep repeating the process until you unlock the final region, Uptown.
The quicker way is to simply use the built-in console cheats by pressing the ~ button and typing the following command:
- Type the following cheat: setregionunlock *area name*
- Here are the area names (do not capitalise in console): northtown, westville, downtown, docks, suburbia, uptown
Once Uptown is unlocked, go to sleep in-game and wake up in the morning to unlock the Finishing the Job mission. Here's a step-by-step guide to completing this mission:
1) Uncle Nelson's call
Once you wake up, you will receive a payphone call from Uncle Nelson, who is still in prison. He explains that even though we have controlled all the areas, the Benzies are not going to stop. He will assign you the task of destroying their base of operations, Hyland Manor.
2) Buy RDX from Billy and turn it into a bomb
Head to Billy at the chemical plant and ask him about the process of buying RDX. He will first tell you that it requires a lot of legal paperwork, but he can also arrange some RDX if you provide him with 20x C*caine of moderate quality. Once you give him the same, you'll instantly get the RDX in return.
Now, take the RDX to Stan, who will agree to turn it into a bomb. But first, he will ask you to help him kill a thief near the docks who has been stealing his items. The thief can be seen roaming around at night, wearing a blue t-shirt. Once you eliminate him, return to Stan, and he will craft the bomb for you.
3) Ask Sam to dig a tunnel, then plant the bomb
Reach out to Sam during the day, who will dig a tunnel under the Hyland Manor. Since it's illegal, he will ask for $10,000 to stay quiet. Once you pay him and sleep for a night, you will find a tunnel ready near the Hyland Manor.
Enter the tunnel and plant the bombs under the mansion. Keep a safe distance and wait for the explosion. Once the bomb explodes, you will receive a Steam notification about having unlocked the secret achievement named Finishing the Job.
That's everything you need to know about the secret achievement in Schedule 1. While it takes some time and effort, it rewards you with the rarest achievement and a chance to unlock Hyland Manor, the biggest property in the game.
