Best weapons tier list: Megabonk (October 2025)

From throwable bananas to huge axes, every weapon in Megabonk has its own strengths and weaknesses. As a beginner, it could be really difficult to figure out which ones are actually worth using, especially since the game doesn't leave much room for experimenting mid-run.
On that note, here’s the complete Megabonk weapons tier list ranking from the best to the worst.
Note: This tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.
All Megabonk weapons tier list
The weapons are distributed across four tiers, where the S-tier is the best and the C-tier is the least recommended. Here's the meaning of all the tiers:
- S-tier: The strongest and most efficient weapons in the game.
- A-tier: Strong choices with a few minor drawbacks.
- B-tier: Decent weapons for certain situations, but better alternatives are available to use.
- C-tier: The weakest and least recommended weapons in the game.
Here's the complete Megabonk weapons tier list:
S-tier
The S-tier weapons dominate every stage of Megabonk. Those like the Aura and the Black Hole scale impressively with tomes, while the Axe is a screen-clearing beast that can become extremely powerful once upgraded. The Hero Sword and the Dexecutioner are some of the most reliable all-rounder weapons.
A-tier
The A-tier weapons are excellent choices, but slightly weaker than the S-tier ones. The Flamewalker is great to leave a continuously damaging trail behind you, but the Aura does it better by damaging everyone around you at the same time. Weapons like the Shotgun and the Katana are great as a secondary choice. Those like the Lightning Staff and the Firestaff have great damage but a slow attack rate.
B-tier
While B-tier weapons are decent, there are much better alternatives to use in the game. Those like Bone, Bananarang, and Blood Magic are fun to use, but very niche. Meanwhile, weapons like the Revolver do not scale as good as others.
C-tier
The C-tier weapons are often more fun than functional. The Space Noodle is widely considered a meme weapon, while those like the Slutty Rocket, Tornado, and Shunkers feel underpowered.
That concludes the Megabonk weapons tier list. Do note that it is a fairly new game, and some balance changes might arrive in the future. Considering that, this tier list is subject to change.
