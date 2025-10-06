  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Silent Hill 2 remake leak reveals new DLC, supported platforms, and more

Silent Hill 2 remake leak reveals new DLC, supported platforms, and more

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 06, 2025 15:26 GMT
Silent Hill 2 remake leaks explored (Image via Konami)
Silent Hill 2 remake leaks explored (Image via Konami)

According to recent leaks, the Silent Hill 2 Remake from 2024 might soon arrive on additional platforms. Moreover, a new DLC might also be on the way. This information was first reported by @AestheticGamer1, also known as Dusk Golem, a well-known information provider on X who has made multiple accurate predictions in the past, including the announcement of Resident Evil 9.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything we know about the new Silent Hill 2 remake leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Silent Hill 2 remake leaks: New expansion, platforms, and more

According to Dusk Golem, a new DLC titled Born From a Wish is expected to be announced soon for the Silent Hill 2 remake. For those who don't know, this expansion was also part of the extended version of the original game from 2001.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The leaker also mentioned that the game is expected to arrive on more platforms, possibly Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2. Interestingly some fans also discovered that the official Silent Hill 2 website recently added blank spaces beside the Steam and PlayStation 5 icons, which further supports the claim by the leaker.

Additionally, PS5 Pro players might also receive a major patch soon to improve the overall gameplay experience. While the exact dates for any of these changes are unknown yet, they are expected to arrive by the end of 2025.

Ad

That's everything we know about the DLC and supported platforms. With a movie based on the game set to release in January 2026, and leaks pointing toward a new DLC and more platforms, it seems like Konami is going all out to deliver the best experience for the horror genre fans.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications