Silent Hill 2 remake leak reveals new DLC, supported platforms, and more

According to recent leaks, the Silent Hill 2 Remake from 2024 might soon arrive on additional platforms. Moreover, a new DLC might also be on the way. This information was first reported by @AestheticGamer1, also known as Dusk Golem, a well-known information provider on X who has made multiple accurate predictions in the past, including the announcement of Resident Evil 9.On that note, here's everything we know about the new Silent Hill 2 remake leaks.Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.Silent Hill 2 remake leaks: New expansion, platforms, and moreAccording to Dusk Golem, a new DLC titled Born From a Wish is expected to be announced soon for the Silent Hill 2 remake. For those who don't know, this expansion was also part of the extended version of the original game from 2001.The leaker also mentioned that the game is expected to arrive on more platforms, possibly Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2. Interestingly some fans also discovered that the official Silent Hill 2 website recently added blank spaces beside the Steam and PlayStation 5 icons, which further supports the claim by the leaker.Additionally, PS5 Pro players might also receive a major patch soon to improve the overall gameplay experience. While the exact dates for any of these changes are unknown yet, they are expected to arrive by the end of 2025.That's everything we know about the DLC and supported platforms. With a movie based on the game set to release in January 2026, and leaks pointing toward a new DLC and more platforms, it seems like Konami is going all out to deliver the best experience for the horror genre fans.