Who is the creator of Megabonk? DaniDev conspiracy explored

Megabonk came out of nowhere and has blown up in just a month, selling over a million copies on Steam. What makes it even more interesting is that the game isn't developed by a well-known indie studio, nor does it have a publisher. The developer, vedinad, is completely anonymous, and there's almost no information about his background. However, the community might have already found out the identity.It seems like the person behind Megabonk could be DaniDev, the popular YouTuber who made indie hits like Crab Game and Muck. On that note, here's everything we know so far and why many believe that Dani is vedinad.Note: This article is based on speculation, and all information should be taken with a grain of salt.Everything we know about the creator of Megabonk so farRecently, YouTuber and game developer @SuperStudiosMedia uploaded a video titled Conclusive Proof Megabonk Was Made by Dani, which compiles every clue the community has found so far. Here are some of the convincing hints that suggest that Dani is the creator of Megabonk:vedinad is the opposite of DaniDevvedinad's YouTube Channel description (Image via YouTube/@vedinad)The first and most obvious clue is the name itself. The name vedinad is literally the reverse of DaniDev. However, this alone isn't enough proof. Vedinad's YouTube description clearly states that Dani is a big inspiration, so it's possible that the name was simply chosen as a fun reference.Both are from Norway and share similar traitsThe collected evidence than Vedinad is Dani byu/Quinnp28 inDaniDevBoth Dani and vedinad are from Norway, but that's not the only coincidence. In a dev vlog, which was uploaded on February 26, 2025, vedinad confirmed that he is colorblind, just like Dani. While the voiceover of the vlogs sounds quite different, it could simply be an AI voice changer. Additionally, the community even found a short clip in vedinad's vlog that shows a room setup identical to Dani's old videos.Also read: 5 best tips and tricks for beginners in MegabonkSame assets and stylevedinad's thumbnail (Left) vs Dani's thumbnail (Right) (Image via YouTube)Another major hint comes from the game's design and the YouTube videos. The level-up sound in Megabonk is exactly the same as Dani's previous game Muck. Also, the video thumbnails use exactly the same assets and visual elements, such as a light blue background, goofy facial expressions, and a comment box, which even has the exact number as DaniDev's in every thumbnail.Additionally, Megabok's movement physics feel very similar to other popular games from Dani, where spamming jumps makes your character faster and slightly slippery.vedinad owns KARLSON on SteamVedinad has Karlson in their Steam Library byu/Desperate_Type_2360 inDaniDevThe last and most interesting clue comes from one of vedinad's YouTube Shorts, where the fans spotted a quick glimpse that KARLSON is on his Steam Library. The reason why this is the biggest clue is that KARLSON is Dani's highly anticipated upcoming game, which has been in development for years at this point.Only the developer or someone with direct access can own an unreleased game on Steam. Since Dani is the sole developer, it's a strong evidence that he and vedinad might be the same person.Also read: Best weapons tier list: Megabonk (October 2025)In conclusion, the community might be right that Megabonk is DaniDev's secret return under a new name. If true, it's unclear why Dani chose to stop uploading videos on YouTube for over three years and decided to come back with a reversed name and an anonymous persona. However, there's still a chance that all these clues are a smart act to hide vedinad's true identity.