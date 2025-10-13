5 best tips and tricks for beginners in Megabonk

It’s no surprise that Megabonk starts off fun but quickly becomes chaotic and extremely difficult as you progress. With tens of weapons and items in the game, it can be confusing for new players to figure out what works the best. Understanding how to build your character and pick the right items makes a huge difference in every run.
On that note, here are some of the best tips and tricks for beginners in Megabonk.
Tips and tricks for Megabonk beginners
Do note that while these tips can be very helpful for most players, the best thing you can do is keep playing and experimenting to learn. Try all types of weapons and items to see what fits your playstyle the best.
1) Prioritize XP over damage
While upgrading damage and projectile counts may seem tempting, you’ll quickly realize that focusing only on them doesn’t help in the long run. The best early upgrade would be the XP Tome, which allows you to level up faster and unlock more perks for your weapons and items. You can level up your damage and projectiles slowly.
2) Focus on Health Regen
If you've reached the Final Swarm, you already know how overwhelming and deadly it becomes very quickly. Consider upgrading your Health Regen ability as soon as possible. For those who don't know, this ability determines how much health you will automatically recover every minute. You can also try using the Lifesteal abilities and items that heal you every time when you deal damage.
3) Patience is key
Even if you find the Boss Portal early, that doesn't really mean that you should immediately spawn the boss and start fighting. Take the time to explore the map, unlock all Shriunes, and upgrade the weapons before starting the fight. For Tier 1, a good time to summon the boss would be around the 2-minute mark. Rushing into boss fights too early usually leads to unnecessary deaths.
4) Complete quests
Quests are one of the most rewarding parts of Megabonk. Completing all types of achievements gives you Silver, which is essential for unlocking more weapons and items. Many of the best weapons and characters in the game are locked behind specific quests. Make sure to check the quests list regularly from the main menu.
5) Keep checking the map
The map is one of the most useful tools in Megabonk. It shows you all the interactive objects, including the Shrines, Chests, and Shady Guys. Keep an eye on your map while exploring so you don't miss out on important upgrades. You can increase the size of the map up to 200% from the in-game settings, which makes the navigation easier.
That’s everything you need to know to get started in Megabonk. In conclusion, the game rewards patience, experimentation, and smart choices. Do note that once you make a build, you can not change it for that particular run, so choose the best weapons and items for you wisely.
