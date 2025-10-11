How to find the secret dinosaur Easter egg in Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 has officially launched, and like every title in the series, fans have already started exploring every corner for hidden secrets. One of the most popular Easter eggs in the franchise has been a dinosaur that features in some way in many entries. Developers have embraced this tradition once again, and this time, it's at the very start of the campaign mode.
On that note, here’s how you can find and unlock the secret dinosaur Easter egg in Battlefield 6.
How to get the secret dinosaur achievement in Battlefield 6
The secret dinosaur Easter egg comes at the very beginning of the campaign in the Always Faithful prologue. After the opening cutscene, when you first gain control of your character inside an outpost room, turn around instead of heading toward the mission objective. Look for a small table placed in the room right behind you.
On the table, you will notice a small dinosaur figurine. Crouch and you will be able to interact with it. Upon interaction, the character will play with the dinosaur and even make a rawr sound. As soon as the mini cutscene ends, you unlock a secret achievement called the End of an Era.
For those unaware, this Easter egg first appeared in Battlefield 3 in 2011, where the game's reveal trailer showed a soldier carrying a dinosaur toy as a memento of their child. Since then, the dinosaur has been referenced in various ways in other Battlefield titles.
Do note that the dinosaur figurine does not provide any advantage in-game. You can choose to ignore it and simply carry on with the campaign. However, if you are a completionist aiming to unlock all the achievements, you must collect it.
That's everything you need to know about the hidden secret in the Battlefield 6 campaign prologue.
