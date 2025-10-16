Kevin in Megabonk is one of the strangest and funniest unlockable characters in the game. While most heroes offer straight-up perks or stat boosts, Kevin comes with a chaotic twist: every time you hit an enemy, there’s a 25% chance that he’ll punch you back. Don’t worry though, the self-damage can’t actually kill you, but it definitely keeps your runs interesting.

Ad

Despite being a gag character on the surface, Kevin is still a fun addition to the roster and a great challenge for completionists. However, unlocking him isn’t easy as it requires pulling off a very specific and luck-based task during your run.

On that note, here’s how to unlock Kevin in Megabonk.

Everything you need to know about unlocking Kevin in Megabonk

To unlock Kevin in Megabonk, you need to collect three Leeching Crystals in a single run. These blue-rarity items are extremely rare, so this challenge can take several attempts depending on your luck. Still, there’s a proven strategy that helps you increase your chances and avoid wasting runs.

Ad

Trending

Kevin in Megabonk (Image via Vedinad)

Before you start, it’s important to know how item pools and drop chances work. Every run in Megabonk pulls random items from your unlocked pool, which means the more items you have enabled, the smaller your odds of seeing the ones you want. The Leeching Crystal comes from this pool, so your first move should be to disable everything you can to narrow the drop list.

Ad

Once you’ve done that, bind Quick Reset in your controls. You’ll be resetting many times, and having a fast restart key makes the process much smoother.

For your setup, head into the Forest (Tier 1) map and select the Turbo Mode Challenge. This combination keeps your runs short and efficient, letting you restart faster when luck isn’t on your side.

Start your run and immediately check your surroundings. If you don’t spawn near Moai Stones or Shady Dealers, reset right away. These two are your main sources of rare items like the Leeching Crystal, and not having them nearby wastes valuable time.

Ad

Read more: Beginner tips and tricks in Megabonk

Once you’ve got a good spawn, focus on building your Luck stat as fast as possible. When you reach around 30-40% luck and have 200 gold or more, start opening chests aggressively. Every chest you open is a new chance at a Leeching Crystal, so don’t hold back.

Keep an eye out for Shady Dealers and Moai Stones while you farm. Always prioritize interacting with them first. They can drop or sell the rare items you need.

Ad

Whenever you find a blue item that isn’t the Leeching Crystal, banish it from your item pool. This helps remove unwanted items and increases the odds of the Crystal showing up in later drops.

If your run isn’t going well, say you’re down to the last three minutes or chest prices have climbed past 1,500 gold, just reset. You’ll save more time starting over than dragging out a doomed attempt.

Ad

Once you manage to pick up three Leeching Crystals in the same run, you’ll immediately unlock Kevin. Kevin’s passive ability gives him a 25% chance to hit himself whenever he strikes an enemy. It won't kill you, but it will drain a bit of health, adding an unpredictable challenge to every fight.

Also read: List of acheievements in Megabonk

Read more articles related to Megabonk here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.