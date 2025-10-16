How to unlock Quin’s Mask in Megabonk

The Quin’s Mask can be unlocked during a Tier 1 run of Megabonk. If you are new to this game, then you can unlock it while completing Tier 1 of the Forest map. You just need to play as Athena and equip the Aegis to unlock this rare item from the game. It is a great defensive tool where Thorns damage has a 50% chance to explode when enemies trigger it.
This article guides you on how to unlock the Quin’s Mask in Megabonk.
How can you unlock the Quin’s Mask in Tier 1 of Megabonk?
To unlock the Quin’s Mask, you must defeat a Stage Boss as Athena while using the weapon Aegis. Make sure you land the final shot with it to count. Once you defeat the boss, it will appear in your item list that you can use for later stages of the game. You can choose either maps (Forest or Desert) to complete the challenge and unlock the rare item.
Interestingly, you can also use the Boss Curse Shrines to duplicate Stage Bosses, and defeating them with the Aegis will still count towards unlocking the rare item. Well, this strategy will make the fight even challenging, as the bosses gain extra health. On the bright side, you will earn more XP and can unlock additional chests as a reward.
How Quin’s Mask works in Megabonk
The item buffs the Thorns damage by giving it a 50% chance to explode when triggered. The explosion deals extra area damage to nearby enemies, making it great item for crowd control.
It pairs perfectly with Athena, as she gains Thorns with each level. For an even stronger setup, try combining the item with the Spiky Shield to clear out enemies along the way. The item is particularly effective against boss fights, where each strike against you will explode back at their health bar.
