All games coming to Xbox Shocktober event 2025

The Xbox Shocktober event 2025 is finally here and is going to offer big discounts on popular horror titles. The Shocktober event will not only feature games at a discounted price, but will also bring Halloween-themed in-game events and seasonal content. The event will begin on October 16, 2025, and end on November 2, 2025, giving gamers more than two weeks to purchase their favorite games on the Xbox console and PC platform.

Ad

This article covers all the games featured in the Xbox Shocktober event 2025. Read below to find out more information about the event.

Everything you need to know about Xbox Shocktober event 2025

As mentioned earlier, the Xbox Shocktober event 2025 will begin on October 16, 2025, marking the start of the Halloween season. It will be a treat for the fans of the horror-action genre who want to get their hands on popular spooky games.

Ad

Trending

According to the official Intel blog on Xbox Wire, the event will feature games at a discounted price, allowing fans to purchase titles such as Dead by Daylight base edition, Little Nightmares III deluxe edition, and Hell Is Us.

A still from Little Nightmares III Hold My Hand cinematic (Image via Bandai Namco)

The prices for the mentioned franchises will be announced on the event day, but players can expect discounts of up to 50% or more, depending on the game's popularity.

Ad

The Xbox Shocktober event 2025 will also introduce popular titles to the Game Pass Catalog. Those like Hogwarts Legacy and The Casting of Frank Stone will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium plans. Fans will get a chance to try these games and more with a single subscription costing $14.99 and $29.99 per month.

Also read: Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween: New Wildcards, unique perks, and more

In-game Halloween events coming to Xbox Shocktober event 2025

Here are all the events featured in the Xbox Shocktober event 2025:

Ad

Fortnitemares 2025

Jason Voorhees in Fortnitemares (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnitemares event is back in 2025, featuring a Halloween theme in Fortnite Battle Royale. The game will have limited-time cosmetics in the item shop, including the brand new Mother of Thorns, Doja Cat set, for a discounted price of 3200 V-bucks.

Ad

Other notable cosmetics will feature spooky characters like Wednesday Addams, Scooby-Doo, and Ghost Face, along with others from the world of action horror classics. The Fortnitemares event will also bring a new LTM called the Demon Rush, which is inspired by the Horde Rush mode.

Also read: Rocket League x Scooby Doo Halloween event: All quests and items

Overwatch 2: Haunted Masquerade

A still from Overwatch 2 Season 19: Haunted Masquerade gameplay trailer (Image via Blizzard)

The Overwatch 2 Season 19, Haunted Masquerade, will bring in new cosmetics and limited-time modes. The new Spooktacular mode will feature mystical masks that will provide special buffs to the characters, which will change how matches are played in the standard mode. The event will also introduce new Mythic cosmetics in addition to the Halloween-themed map variants.

Ad

Also read: How to play the Haunted Masquerade event in Overwatch 2?

FragPunk

FragPunk Toys to Terror event (Image via Steam/ Bad Guitar Studio)

Fragpunk has also jumped on the Xbox Shocktober event bandwagon and is bringing in new spooky season modes like the Toy Terror event. The game will also feature a new PvE tower defense game mode. This mode will allow the players to use the cards to strategically defend against the monsters, while also bringing in a comprehensive in-game and out-of-game construction system.

Ad

Also read: Apex Legends Raise Hell event: Mad Maggie Prestige, Reward Shop, and more

That's all there is to know about the Xbox Shocktober event 2025. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.